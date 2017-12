Anti-imperialists must understand the relationship between the Syrian Democratic Forces and US

For many socialists across the world, the alliance between the SDF and the United States has caused a great deal of confusion and alienation. I’ve previously written about the western left’s inability to understand the dynamics at play in the Syrian war in my article ‘YPG & YPJ: Revolutionists or Pawns of the Empire?’, a critique that was as much about my previous lack of understanding as it was about it as a general problem for self-professed revolutionaries and leftists across the world.

To be sure, the cooperation that has existed between forces who share the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan as their ideological leader and the world’s foremost imperialist power is a highly unusual and unique situation. The record of the U.S. abroad has generally been one of supporting and arming the most reactionary forces to engage in its conquest of geo-politically significant parts of the world. A cursory look at U.S.-backed coups, interventions, and wars around the world gives us a clear indication that the Pentagon is not in the business of generally siding with genuine liberation movements. Any number of examples show us the true nature of the U.S. war machine, from the ‘Forgotten War’ on the Korean Peninsula from 1950-53, the brutal attempt to suffocate the Vietnamese liberation struggle a decade later, the support for the fascist coup in Chile in 1973, arming of the Contra forces Nicaragua throughout the 1980s, and more recently the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We know very well what the forces of the U.S. empire are.

That being said, perhaps nobody should be able to comprehend just what the intentions and motivations of the United States are better than the Kurdish Freedom Movement itself. After all, it was the United States under the aegis of President Bill Clinton and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that played a key role in facilitating the international plot against Ocalan in 1999 that led to his capture in Kenya and imprisonment in Turkey that continues to this day. Even while U.S. weapons have flowed to the forces of the YPG and YPJ and the U.S. has engaged in airstrikes in tandem with them, the U.S. is coordinating intelligence and airstrikes with Turkey against PKK cadres in Turkey and Iraq.

The hypocrisy is staggering. If the U.S. was really invested in its partnership with the Kurdish revolutionary movement, it would de-list the PKK as a terrorist organization, refuse to back Turkey’s genocidal ambitions in its Kurdish region, and demand the YPG and YPJ-led forces’ political wing, the Democratic Union Party, have a seat at the negotiating table at Geneva Talks that will determine the future of Syria. Yet, this is ultimately not in their interests. The promotion of a socialist-oriented political model in the west Asia ultimately runs contrary to the economic requirements of the monopolies, Wall Street, and the decision-makers in Washington. The PYD and Kurdish Freedom Movement grouped around the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK) realize this. It is why they have continuously referred to the alliance with the United States as ‘tactical’, and as a contradiction that will ultimately be irreconcilable.

In an interview with ANF English in early November, KCK Executive Committee member Riza Altun commented on the alliance with the United States, pointing out that “the relationship between the US-led coalition and YPG was seen as legitimate and necessary as the alliance between the U.S. and the Soviet Union against Hitler’s fascism at the time of the World War II. Both sides needed that kind of relationship like the U.S. and the Soviets needed back then. Thus a tactical relationship was developed with the U.S. against ISIS.” In other words, mutual and overlapping interests led both sides to cooperate with each other, even though their ideological perspectives are considerably different, much in the same way as the USSR and western powers united against the threat of Nazi Germany despite the capitalist and socialist systems being ultimately incompatible.

Altun also points out the KCK is aware that, true to the nature of the United States in all the aforementioned interventions across the globe, Washington also had a role in the spread of the Salafist groups such as al-Nusra and Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. After all, the regime-change fixation of the U.S. as it regards Syria has been well documented for decades. Even if the Syrian Ba’ath government has participated to a degree in the U.S.-backed ‘war on terror’ and has moved in the direction of neoliberal reforms in the era of Bashar al-Assad, the U.S. establishment has still viewed Syria as an example of independence and economic nationalism. This is as unacceptable to the Pentagon as the nationalist governments of Iraq under Saddam Hussein and Libya under Muammar Gaddafi were. Altun is aware that the U.S. nurtured reactionary forces in this quest, stating that when the battle for Kobane started, support for Salafist groups was not only coming from Turkey, but also that “other powers, particularly the U.S. and Israel were also supporting these groups.’ He says that it was only due to the major international pressure that ultimately the U.S. decided to intervene and assist the YPG and YPJ in pushing back Islamic State from reaching the Turkish border in Kobane.

To those who had watched as the Obama administration had almost intervened in Syria in September 2013 to bomb Syrian government positions, only to be bombarded by protests both in the streets and in Congress from those wanting to know if this amounted to support for al-Nusra and Islamic State, the intervention of the U.S. in Syria in a ‘war on terror’ capacity in late 2014 reeked of hypocrisy.

Unfortunately, much of the left that had supported the Kurdish resistance in Kobane now couldn’t bring itself to continue its solidarity with the YPG and YPJ. The resistance was no longer ‘pure’but was tainted an association with the forces of empire. To the droves of keyboard warriors in the comfort of their western coffee shops, the ‘Red Kurds’ now changed into proxies for the balkanization of Syria and the region. There was no distinction to be made between the YPG and the reactionary Barzani clan in northern Iraq – they were both parts of an imperialist onslaught backed by Zionism, even if the YPG had no intention on fighting the Syrian state forces despite occasional skirmishes with the Syrian Arab Army.