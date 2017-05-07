Germany: The return of hope - for an offensive double strategy

By Michael Brie and Mario Candeias Byand May 7, 2017 May 7, 2017

Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from reposted from Transform Network The future has gone astray. The neoliberal utopia is exhausted just as are left alternatives. The decades of an initially conservative-orthodox neoliberalism from Margaret Thatcher to Helmut Kohl; its generalization under the governments from Tony Blair to Gerhard Schröder; and, finally, its authoritarian deepening and anchoring in the years of the crisis have caused social inequalities and dynamics, which are hardly under control. The structural crisis is not resolved and cannot be solved in the old framework. The attempts to stabilize financial market capitalism only extend the agony and tear apart the European Union and our societies. The situation is however not characterized by rupture; instead, an old quote from Antonio Gramsci applies: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.” One such morbid symptom is the new radical Right in its various forms. The political field currently is not being structured along the cleavages of left versus right, but rather along the polarization between a liberal and an illiberal capitalism, between the defence of globalized capitalism with modified means (Clinton, Merkel, May, etc.), and the turn toward a social-national and authoritarian ethno-racist gated capitalism (Trump, Le Pen, Petry, etc.). The good news is that the time of no alternatives is over. The bad news is that it's precisely the wrong alternatives which are opening up. A response to the crisis that is democratic and solidaristic is thus far absent. Occupy Wall Street and the Bernie Sanders campaign, the women's marches from the U.S. to Turkey, the passionate struggles for renewal of social democracy within the UK Labour Party or the German SPD, Nuit Debut and the militant strikes against the new labour law in France, the Indignad@s and the rise of Podemos in Spain, the activities for self-organization and solidarity structures and the struggle for a left government in Greece and its course – the list goes on. In Germany there are the welcome initiatives – about 8 million people – for those who have fled to Germany, including demonstrations against CETA and TTIP or participated in the De-Growth-Movement. Many people are pushing for a new politics of a good life, for a democratic mode of living within which dignity and solidarity are lived. But precisely in Germany, the neoliberal power centre of the EU, there lacks the integrative power to help the new world come into being. 1. Times of agonisingly slow development and sudden turns

In foreign policy, agitators are confronted by opponents who expressly seek cooperative solutions. Already, some modifications to the Agenda-2010-politics[1] have been achieved, such as the introduction of the minimum wage law and more flexible regulations regarding the retirement age of 67. More of such things would certainly be possible; the discourse of the new social democratic leader, Martin Schulz, indicates that. For now, it's about partial concessions to neutralize growing protest and absorb specific groups without changing the fundamental orientation of politics – precisely in order to avoid changing direction. Such a change of trajectory would be confronted by the oligarchic power structures of politics, corporations, consulting agencies, hardened interests even from sections of organized labour, as well as institutional blockades at the global, EU, and nation-state levels. A change of direction must be financed. This cannot happen if austerity politics continues. In the current situation, all existing ideas about how left politics should be done must be reconsidered. The possibility of a left turn appears nearly impossible, and is however more urgent as social-ecological transformation increasingly unlikely and yet more acute. How can the left orient itself in these contradictions? Saying what is, Ferdinand Lassalle said, is the first revolutionary act. What the Left in Germany needs first is an analysis of possible consequences and an open strategic discussion. All too often, different groups remain among themselves, fear that changes present danger, deny themselves an open self-critical discussion as well as challenging experiments. A common praxis and power perspective, however, cannot emerge spontaneously, but must rather be forged. This requires not a nit-picky, divisive debate, but rather a connective perspective that enables a common narrative and corresponding praxes. 2. The three battle lines of the left in the crisis

3. The strategic tasks of the left

This demands a change of perspective: a new class politics, which does not negate the multiplicity of interests of the left mosaic. This cannot mean a simple return to the old class struggle. Racism, gender relations, and social questions, such as ecology and peace, are inseparably intertwined. Differences should not be treated as secondary contradictions, but instead actively connected with one another. That's only possible in conjunction with people themselves being present and organizing together in their everyday lives, in neighbourhoods and workplaces, encouraging others to take decisions and act together. On this basis, credibility can also be restored to the Left Party, upon which a functioning parliamentary representation can be built – a magnet for the many who themselves do not want or cannot be politically engaged. This demands a change of perspective: a new class politics, which does not negate the multiplicity of interests of the left mosaic. For example, inspired by the Greek example Solidarity4All, the Left Party works on pilot projects of organizing in deprived neighbourhoods. To organize in very practical terms, go out, and build real connection with the popular classes in the neighbourhoods, especially in deprived areas requires building a base beyond the usual left suspects. This is a precondition for any left perspective to win real power to pursue its goals. This is why we started ringing the doorbells in former strongholds of Die LINKE and in deprived city areas – all over Germany, in every region. We trained Hundreds of activists in canvassing techniques, and keep trying to multiply the numbers. A central part of the electoral campaign will include reaching out to the popular classes. And we will continue this after the elections as a long-term project. We listen, we discuss, we invite to very specific local meetings centred around local problems – and we come back again; we try again. From this perspective, the expansion and democratization of the welfare should reroute means and decision-making power into civil society: “In and against the state” (John Holloway). Such approaches are thereby not only an effective counteragent to (right-wing) populism, but could also minimize dependencies to a (left) government and guard against clientelism. It doesn't limit itself to “civic activity” to compensate for the deficits of a slimmed-down welfare state, but instead aims with actions of civil disobedience and direct expropriation for the state's reconstruction and democratic reorganization. From this perspective, the expansion and democratization of the welfare should reroute means and decision-making power into civil society: “In and against the state” (John Holloway). Beyond this, what's required is a clear relation of antagonism – a constitutive outside. There are political factions and classes responsible for producing the current situation. A practice of solidarity, furthermore, with refugees and minorities, as well as with those who’ve been de-classed, and with the anxious middle-class: welfare/workfare recipients, the unemployed and low-wage workers, toward all those who, running on the hamster wheel, seek to acquire a “good life,” and are sometimes angry at those who are supposedly less “productive.” Not only do people want to feel that their interests are acknowledged, but also that their situation and existence is received with empathy. We must learn to create connections which lie beyond the discursive, all to rational, and bring forth, what in Spanish is called “Illusión”: Illusión can hardly be translated, means literally in Latin “bringing something into appearance,” a conception and a feeling about how something could be, not yet real, but can be sensed. Ernst Bloch called it the anticipation of another world. It is the desire, to live different and be different. 4. The current crucial question: How does a left party address the question of governing power?

It is a poor and empirically-disproved argument that societal and political opposition have no effect. The opposition can set fire under the seats of the rulers so that they must move. When they don't respect or fear the left, then nothing can be achieved. This is even true for Germany. Neither Bismarck's welfare state reforms, the workplace participation, nor the Adenauer pension reform would have come about without a powerful opposition. There would have been no plan to phase out nuclear energy and no minimum wage. It can be proved to the contrary that the left often weakened itself through its involvement in governing coalitions and even destroyed itself when it was not connected to any left real power options which it could bring about – quite so in Germany 15 years ago. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) became a party of social injustice under the government of Gerhard Schröder and has only recovered very recently, but still far from old strength. In the foreground, it is asked, which single reforms can be pushed through and which cannot. But the question which must be posed regarding governing is not only what might be achieved, but whether the societal forces of the left would be strengthened or not. As Rosa Luxemburg said, most importantly is the question of how! The what is built on sand if no societal and political forces stand ready to defend and expand it. Working for individual reforms (not to mention for participation in government) that do not clearly strengthen the reverberating power and agency of the left, but instead, through them, weakens it and erodes its credibility, are a direct threat to democracy in the current situation. Usually, the governing question is discussed in a completely wrong way. In the foreground, it is asked, which single reforms can be pushed through and which cannot. Social Democracy today constitutes, in a double sense, the boundary of the possibility for progressive transformation in Europe. Without it, all left projects reach their limit, including movement projects such as those in France and Spain, but also in Greece (due to the negligible support from European Social Democracy). But this also unfortunately means that the possibility for renewal of Social Democracy is limited. A rupture of the kind sought but not yet achieved in the British Labour Party under Corbyn would not be possible in Germany. It is questionable whether such a renewal would be possible in countries in which the position of a left social democracy is contested by other parties. In Germany, large parts of the left social democratic spectrum exited the SPD, and switched, through WASG, to the Left Party. 5. Potential overlaps and conditions for a change of course

If a change of trajectory in the country is currently blocked, what does this mean for the Left Party with view toward the question of opposition or governing? The strategic goal of the Left Party should be a left government in Germany that has a strong civil society as critical partner. This would be a government of hope and powerful entry into transformation, a government of the “third pole,” the camp of solidarity. Therefore, the party should partake in an electoral strategy in the sense of a “spirit of cleavage” (Gramsci), a spirit which delineates a boundary and also makes clear the will for a societal project without sectarianism and one which transcends its own party. The conditions for a left government however are not yet established. If a change of trajectory in the country is currently blocked, what does this mean for the Left Party with view toward the question of opposition or governing?. 1. An initiative for diversity and hope, which connects the expansion of social infrastructures (health, education, and housing) “for all” and the integration of refugees with a redistribution of wealth for a social-ecological investment offensive, which also massively creates new jobs – five or more per cent of the Gross Domestic Product or so. That also means taxing large incomes and wealth and putting an end to Schäuble's austerity. The Greens have developed appropriate conceptions and, following a failed election, initially shelved this idea. Now there are new proposals. The SPD worked quietly on a “feasible” property tax – this of course may be too small, but it is a starting point. Would Schulz embrace it? Unclear for the moment.

2. On the European level, an initiative for the adequate taxation of property, but also of specific financial operations, is imaginable. Major overlaps exist between the trade unions’ “Marshall Plan for Europe,” the “Green New Deal” of the Greens, and the “compensatory union” of the Left Party. And not least, the long awaited Financial Transaction Tax could finally be implemented, thanks ironically to Brexit. The fight against tax havens could also be more consequently pursued on the European level or even by single states (see USA). It will be more difficult to address the problem of removing export surpluses of the German economy of between 6 and 7 per cent of the Gross National Product, and redirect them toward domestic investment or connecting it all to a solidaristic rebalancing of the EU. This is not possible without beginning the process of comprehensive structural change of the German export industry and economy as part of the transformation of the economic structure of the EU.

3. There are also commonalities in the need for pension reform to stabilize pension levels and to prevent poverty of children and the elderly as well as the rejection of private provisioning. Hartz-IV[4] will surely not be abolished, but steps toward basic security free from poverty and sanctions and minimal retirement allowance would be essential. This includes the regulation of temporary and contract work, the strengthening of collective bargaining commitments, for instance, through general inclusion, and pay-rate committed laws fall in the area of collective possibility, just as do measures against rising rents and for the expansion of social housing.

4. Certainly, there will be no exit from NATO and no immediate end to weapon exports – but what's definitely conceivable is the phasing out of foreign military interventions, a significant reduction in arms exports, and an end to weapon shipments into conflict zones or to actors directly or indirectly involved in conflicts (e.g. Saudi Arabia). Instead, commonalities would be found in the strengthening of priorities for non-military conflict resolution, with the expansion of mediating rolls, redirecting military support into non-military reconstruction aid (also financial). A common peace initiative would need to be connected to the cessation of one-sided economic and trade agreements, involving not only a rejection of CETA, TTIP, and TISA, but also of the innumerous Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs).

5. And not least, the extension of possibilities for democratic participation into all levels is absolutely a shared goal, although with very different nuances. Included in this would be that the state (local, regional, statewide, federal, and in the EU) must take on important tasks of planning and steering investment, e.g. with the conversion of brown coal regions and the just transition for employees and local people, or with the social-ecological reconstruction of urban and rural areas, including mobility, and building up to the transition toward organic agriculture. Central to this is the relief and funding of re-communalization of public services and the funding of communal associations and solidaristic economies.

6. Toleration and work on the “Third Pole”

If it is possible to tangibly influence government politics from the opposition; and if it is not possible to form a left government and initiate a change of political trajectory, as presented in point 5, due to the absence of necessary societal and political conditions, than the Left Party should not participate in a governing coalition at the federal level. To do so would abandon a realpolitik that takes seriously the demand for fundamental political change. The Left cannot afford the luxury of holding and spreading illusions. If it is possible to tangibly influence government politics from the opposition; and if it is not possible to form a left government and initiate a change of political trajectory, as presented in point 5, due to the absence of necessary societal and political conditions, than the Left Party should not participate in a governing coalition at the federal level. To do so would abandon athat takes seriously the demand for fundamental political change. Against this background, the toleration of a minority-government of the socialist party in October 2015 by the communists and left bloc offered a chance to begin easing the austerity politics. This would certainly be a possibility in Germany, too. Since 2005, it has repeatedly been raised for discussion by the Left Party. The proposal of the Left Party parliamentary delegates giving their votes to the current SPD-chairperson for Chancellor has been around for some time. Important reform projects to modify current policies could get off the ground – with retirement, minimum wage, basic income, housing, energy transition, additional and better modifications than the continuance of a CDU-led government. The commonalities are known. If there's a parliamentary relation of power that would allow for an SPD-led minority government, the Left Party could offer toleration. In former years, this offer was always turned down by the SPD. 1. Halt the austerity politics in the EU and Germany, and support large projects for the solidaristic integration in the EU. Call for the willingness to selectively break with rules of the EU and common currency, and to implement new rules. The accumulation of large property must be drastically taxed in such a situation. This requires comprehensive measures of capital controls.

2. Initiate vigorous steps to subordinate the financial system to society and to an economy with a new approach. The financial sector must be significantly reduced. Fundamental protections for health, care, and old-age must be the exclusively public. The public banking sector must be strengthened, also through its privileging over the private sector. It would take priority over EU-competition laws. Systemically important banks which are too big to fail, would be broken up and socialized. As long as tax havens still exist, capital transactions with them would be dealt with through tax penalties.

3. Launch a comprehensive social and ecological investment programme, with a scale of 5 per cent or more of the Gross National Product. Only then could childcare, education, healthcare and nursing, a basic security free from poverty and sanctions, and the hindrance of child or elderly poverty, a quick democratic energy transition, the ecological renovation of housing and existing building stock, the transition to an ecological transportation system, as well as a solidaristic foreign policy, succeed. The social-ecological transformation of urban and rural space, and the transition to an organic agriculture are pending. Public services belong in public hands again.

4. Allow the state (local, regional, federal, and in the EU) took on important tasks of planning and steering investment. A left government would thereby also be a government of state restructuring.

5. Steer the export surplus of 6 to 7 per cent of the Gross National Product in large part to domestic investment, connected to a solidaristic re-balancing in the EU. This requires nothing less than a comprehensive structural transformation of German industry and economy as part of the change of the political economic structure of the EU.

6. Take seriously the international responsibility for a global politics of justice, of ecological restructuring, and of the securing of a positive idea of peace (not just the absence of armed conflict and war), today and especially in eastern Europe, north Africa, and the near and middle East. Military interventions and weapon exports to militarily engaged conflict participants must be ended by such a government. The arms industry must be reduced to the size necessary for a country's defence, with conversion of the rest.