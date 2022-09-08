Gorbachev's death and Russia's fate: From Perestroika to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Seiya Morita

September 8, 2022 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — On 31 August 2022, news of Mikhail Gorbachev's death at age 91 filtered into Japan in the midst of sweltering heat and the spread of COVID-19. The Perestroika and Glasnost that Gorbachev carried out after 1985, when he became general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, are still praised as full-scale attempts to break away from Stalinism. Ending the war in Afghanistan and taking steps toward nuclear disarmament are also commended.

However, Gorbachev failed to show any decisive political leadership during two crucial moments: a (half-hearted) coup d'état by a pro-USSR group led by his close associates, and a (full-scale) reverse coup d'état by a pro-Russia group led by Boris Yeltsin. Gorbachev quickly abdicated responsibility by dissolving the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. This irresponsible political escapism was the cause of the chaos and political collapse that followed. Having lost the Communist Party as its political glue, the Soviet Union was thereafter almost automatically dismantled.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Western powers imposed their shock doctrine and neoliberal policies on Russia and other former Soviet states. These drastically reduced people's living standards, destroyed social stability, and left common property to be plundered by the old bureaucracy and Western capitalists. Because of this extreme social chaos, the population of Russia plummeted in the 1990s, as it had done during the great wars. This decline was caused by mass exodus, premature deaths, and curtailment of births due to declining livelihoods.

It was Vladimir Putin who ended this social turmoil with his iron fist and rebuilt the Russian economy. Despite all his repression and intransigence, many Russian people support him because no one forgets the disastrous years of a decade prior. The Western media demonises Putin, but it was Western shock doctrine and neoliberal plunder that created this "devil". Now the West faces the consequences of its own irresponsible policies in the form of Russian imperialist invasion of Ukraine. And those who are being made to pay for this policy with their lives and bodies are the ordinary people of Ukraine and the young Russian soldiers who have been sent to Ukraine to lay their corpses on foreign soil.

After World War II, US imperialism did its utmost to include Germany, Italy, and Japan, who were its sworn enemies, in the Western camp by implementing comprehensive economic aid policies like the Marshall Plan, rather than through policies of retaliation. In so doing, these countries never again rebelled against the U.S. and became its firm allies.

But what the Western powers imposed after the collapse of the Soviet Union was not the aid policies of the Marshall Plan, but shock doctrine and neoliberal plunder. The peace of Versailles after World War I should have amply demonstrated the historical lesson that such policies risk creating even more vicious enemies. The West had forgotten this lesson. But this forgetting cannot be put down to mere political amnesia; the social and political situation had changed drastically in the intervening period.

Immediately after the war, there were four factors that led the US to curb its imperialist behaviour, adopt the Marshall Plan and devise an aid policy for the ex-Axis powers: