Interview with Indian socialist, feminist and student leader Sucheta De

 

 

December 7, 2018  Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — Sucheta De is a former JNU President and current President of the All India Students Association. She is a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation and has experience in fighting the reactionary policies of the Modi government against women, students and the poor.

 

Sucheta De will be speaking at the Socialist Alliance's national conference in January 2019. More information at socialist-alliance.org

 

This interview was conducted at a CPIML Liberation conference earlier this year.

 

