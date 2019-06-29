Liberate the Colonies! Communism and Colonial Freedom, 1917-24 (Free PDF book download)

By John Riddell

June 29, 2019 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — New Delhi-based publisher LeftWord Books has opened new paths for socialist historical understanding by publishing Liberate the Colonies, a collection of speeches and resolutions from the early colonial liberation movement (1917-1924).

Liberate the Colonies innovates in Communist historical publishing in three ways:

Contributions from more than thirty revolutionary voices from Asia and Africa are organized to tell a coherent and easily accessible story.

Although based on global collaboration, the collection was conceived and executed in India, far from the traditional centres of publishing on world socialism.

The book is open-sourced: Its full text and annotation are available worldwide through a free PDF edition.

Liberate the Colonies! Communism and Colonial Freedom, 1917-24, ed. John Riddell, Vijay Prashad, Nazeef Mollah, New Delhi: LeftWord Books, 2019, 292 pp, INR 450; US$22.

From the publisher’s global book launch:

John Riddell

“I’m thrilled that LeftWord Books has found it possible to make this book immediately available to working people in every country,” says co-editor John Riddell, who provided translation and annotation for the volume. “This is a first for historical publishing on communism.”

Sudhanva Deshpande

According to Sudhanva Deshpande, LeftWord’s Managing Editor, “Liberate the Colonies! is a landmark publication in our task of re-inscribing the role of Communists in our freedom struggle. We are both delighted and honoured that John Riddell, the world’s leading expert on the Comintern, agreed to helm the project.”

The book was written on the initiative and under the direction of Vijay Prashad, author of Red Star Over the Third World and other books, chief editor of LeftWord Books, and executive director of the Tricontinental Institute.

Vijay Prashad

“It all started on a student picket line last summer in Toronto. I came simply to express support, and there I met John Riddell, who had come for the same purpose,” Vijay recalls.

“I seized the chance to propose a joint book. John agreed on the spot and work began right away, in partnership with the LeftWord team.

Nazeef Mollah

“No question that John Riddell has established a record that is invaluable for revolutionaries and for scholars of revolution. This volume would not have been possible without his immense knowledge, his abilities and his good humour as well as his warm collaboration with our colleague Nazeef Mollah.”

“LeftWord is honoured to offer this text to activists in freedom movements around the world.”

Liberate the Colonies can be ordered directly from LeftWord Books for US$22 or downloaded from the LeftWord site.

See also John’s video presentation to LeftWord books readers: