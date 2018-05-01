Click on Links masthead to clear previous query from search box
May Day: Workers’ struggles, international solidarity, political aspirations
May 1, 2018 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from Socialist Project — For more than 100 years, May Day has symbolized the common struggles of workers around the globe. Why is it largely ignored? The answer lies in part in labour’s long repression of its own radical past, out of which international May Day was actually born a century ago. It is more important than ever, in the face of relentless capitalist austerity and emerging authoritarian forces on the right, that the labour movement reconnect with this history and forge linkages with the international labour movement in the remaking of a socialism for our times.
Download May Day: Workers’ Struggles, International Solidarity, Political Aspirations Socialist Interventions Pamphlet No. 15.
Contents
Speech on the First May Day
Eleanor Marx
What Are the Origins of May Day?
Rosa Luxemburg
The Workers’ International Festival
Clara Zetkin
The Brief Origins of May Day
Eric Chase
Women and Trade Unions
Sheila Rowbotham
What you need to know about May Day
Leo Panitch
Unions and the Crisis: Ways Forward?
Greg Albo
Fragile Economies, Aggressive Bosses and Struggling Workers
Ingo Schmidt
Feminism Against Capitalism
Nicole M. Aschoff
Dining Out in Dinkytown: Remembering the Minneapolis Truckers’ Strikes of 1934............................................................51 Bryan D. Palmer