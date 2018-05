—

For more than 100 years, May Day has symbolized the common struggles of workers around the globe. Why is it largely ignored? The answer lies in part in labour’s long repression of its own radical past, out of which international May Day was actually born a century ago. It is more important than ever, in the face of relentless capitalist austerity and emerging authoritarian forces on the right, that the labour movement reconnect with this history and forge linkages with the international labour movement in the remaking of a socialism for our times.

Download May Day: Workers’ Struggles, International Solidarity, Political Aspirations Socialist Interventions Pamphlet No. 15.

Speech on the First May DayEleanor Marx

What Are the Origins of May Day?Rosa Luxemburg

The Workers’ International FestivalClara Zetkin

The Brief Origins of May DayEric Chase

Women and Trade UnionsSheila Rowbotham

What you need to know about May DayLeo Panitch

Unions and the Crisis: Ways Forward?Greg Albo

Fragile Economies, Aggressive Bosses and Struggling WorkersIngo Schmidt

Feminism Against CapitalismNicole M. Aschoff

Dining Out in Dinkytown: Remembering the Minneapolis Truckers’ Strikes of 1934............................................................51 Bryan D. Palmer