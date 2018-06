June 4, 2018 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal via Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung - New York Office — Noted scholar Nancy Fraser provides a wide-ranging interview covering Marx' and Engels' view of social reproduction, the tension between class, gender, and race, and the need for a "Feminism for the 99%". Nancy Fraser was interviewed by Albert Scharenberg of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, New York.