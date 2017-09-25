Pakistan: Repression of tenants at Okara Military Farms continue, Baba Jan's final review petition underway

—

Today, 17 september 2017, hundreds of peasant women and men gathered at Okara Military Farms to protest against the continued imprisonment of their leader Mehar Abdul Sattar.

On the occasion, Asma Jehnghir, former president Supreme Court Bar Association and Abid Saqi, former president of Lahore High Court Bar Association and myself spoke and assured the tenants of our continued support and solidarity.

We demanded the release of all tenant leaders, ownership rights of the tenants and an end of victimisation of the peasants at Okara Military Farms.

Earlier we went to Sahiwal High Security Jail where mehar Abdul Sattar is imprisoned and the two lawyers Asma & Saqi met him. He was in confident mood and told them that the struggle for ownership rights would continue.

Mehar Sattar chains were removed after six months on orders of Supreme court[1] and today visit was also ordered by the Supreme Court.

We addressed the journalists gathered outside the jail and spoke at a press conference at Sahiwal Press Club.

Gilgit Beltistan: Baba Jan

Baba Jan review petition is fixed for hearing on 25th September at the Supreme Court Gilgit Beltistan after it was adjourned earlier on 25th May and 16th August 2017. It seems that the court will decide the case on this day. We do not know what would happen. We are doing our best to provide the maximum legal support.

This time, Akhtar Hussain, the general secretary of AWP and an elected member Pakistan Bar Council is going to appear at the court in GB if he is allowed by the court to do so. Nisar Shah Advocate and two others are also travelling to Gilgit for Baba Jan. Pakistani lawyers are not allowed to argue in GB courts but our lawyers at GB told us that they would be able to get the permission of the court to do so.

This is his last chance to avoid a lifelong imprisonment that has been awarded by the same court earlier in 2015. The review petition was filed and our advocates were successful in convincing the court that they must hear the review petition.

