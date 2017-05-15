1917: The View from the Streets #10 & 11 - Soviet executive calls for peace - and renewed military offensives

Fraternization between Russian and German soldiers on the Eastern Front, World War I

—

/

Appeal to soldiers: ‘Military strength serves the cause of peace’

Comrade soldiers at the front!

On behalf of the revolutionary democratic forces of Russia, we ardently appeal to you.

Yours is a difficult fate. By the dear price of your blood, you paid for the crimes of the tsar who sent you to fight and who left you without weapons, bullets, and bread. Indeed, the tsar and his stooges bear responsibility for the deprivations that you are now suffering, for they have allowed the country to rot and become exhausted. The revolution will require much more effort to overcome the devastation, which it inherited from the robbers and butchers.

The laboring people did not need war and they did not start it. Rulers and capitalists of all countries brought it about. For the people, each day of war is an extra woe. Having toppled the tsar from the throne, the Russian people made its first task to end the war as quickly as possible.

The Soviet of Workers’ and Soldiers’ Deputies appealed to all peoples to end the war. It appealed to the French, the Germans, and the Austrians.

Russia awaits an answer to this appeal.

But remember, comrade soldiers, our appeal will not be worth anything, if [Kaiser] Wilhelm’s regiments defeat revolutionary Russia before our brothers – the workers and peasants of other countries – respond.

Our appeal will be worthless unless it is supported by the entire power of the revolutionary people and if Wilhelm Hohenzollern secures his triumph over the ruins of Russian freedom. Free Russia’s downfall will be an enormous, irreparable misfortune not only for us, but also for the laborers of the entire world. Comrade soldiers! Defend revolutionary Russia with all your strength!

Workers and peasants of Russia strive toward peace with all their heart. But it should be a universal peace for all peoples by their general agreement. What will happen if we want a separate peace only for ourselves? What will happen if the Russian armed forces drive their bayonets into the ground today and say that they do not want to fight any more, that what goes on in the rest of the world is none of their business?

What will happen is that German imperialism, having defeated our allies in the West, will fall upon us with all the strength of its weaponry. What will happen is that the German emperor, landowners, and capitalists will place their heavy heel upon our necks, will seize our towns, villages, and land, and will impose the yoke of tribute upon the Russian people.

Really, did we cast off the yoke of Nicholas, in order to bow down before Wilhelm?

Comrade soldiers! The Soviet of Workers’ and Soldiers’ Deputies leads you to peace along a different path. We lead you to peace by calling for an uprising, for a revolution by the workers and peasants of Germany and Austro-Hungary. We lead you to peace by winning from our government a rejection of the policy of aggression and by demanding the same rejection from the allied powers.

We lead you to peace by convening an international congress of socialists of the entire world for a joint, decisive uprising against war. Comrade soldiers, it is time for the peoples of all countries to wake up. It is time for them to arise and with an iron hand force their kings and capitalists to move toward peace. It is time for laborers of all countries to close ranks with us in a merciless struggle against aggressors and robbers.

But you remember, comrade soldiers. This time will never arrive if you fail to hold back the enemy’s onslaught at the front, if your ranks are crushed, and if the lifeless corpse of Russian Revolution lies at Wilhelm’s feet.

Remember, comrades. You now stand guard for Russian freedom at the front in the trenches. You defend the Russian Revolution. You defend your brothers, the workers and peasants. Let this defense be worthy of the great cause and of the great sacrifices already imposed on you! No matter what, you can’t defend the front by sitting still in the trenches. The enemy’s attack can only be prevented by going on the offensive.

To wait for attack one more time means to await death submissively. Only by going onto the offensive is it possible to save yourselves and your brothers on other sectors of the front from death and ruin.

Remember this, comrade soldiers. Having vowed to defend Russian freedom, don’t reject the coming actions which military circumstances demand. Russia’s freedom and fortune are in your hands.

Beware of traps and provocations while you are defending this freedom. The fraternization which is developing at the front can easily become a trap. With whom may revolutionary forces fraternize? They may fraternize with another revolutionary army, which has resolved to die for peace and freedom. But the German and Austrian armies are not yet revolutionary, no matter how many ideologically conscious and honest individuals are in them. They still have no revolution there. The military forces there still follow the emperors Wilhelm [of Germany] and Karl [of Austria-Hungary], the gentry landowners, and the capitalists. They support seizure of other people’s land, plunder, and violence. Their military high command exploits not only your trust but also the blind obedience of its own soldiers.

You fraternize sincerely, yet you are met with an officer of the general staff who emerges from the enemy trenches disguised in a soldier’s uniform.

You speak with the opponent without any cunning. Meanwhile, his commander photographs the terrain. You cease fire to fraternize, yet during this time the enemy moves artillery, constructs fortifications, and transfers forces behind its trenches.

Comrade soldiers! You will not achieve peace through fraternization, nor with tacit agreements concluded at the front by individual companies, battalions, and regiments. The salvation of the revolution and the triumph of peace across the world do not lie in a separate peace or in a separate truce. People who assure you that fraternization is the path to peace are leading you to your death and to the death of Russian freedom. Don’t believe them.

There is a different road to peace. The Soviet of Workers’ and Soldiers’ Deputies pointed it out to you. Support it. Sweep away everything that weakens your military strength and that brings demoralization into the army. Your military strength serves the cause of peace. The Soviet of Workers’ and Soldiers’ Deputies can only struggle for revolution and peace if you prevent Russia’s military rout.

Comrade soldiers! The workers and peasants not only of Russia, but of the entire world, put their trust and hope in you. Soldiers of the revolution, be worthy of this trust, knowing that your fighting serves the cause of peace.

Carry out your military duty with unwavering resolution, in the name of revolutionary Russia’s happiness and freedom and the future brotherhood of peoples!

Published in A.G. Shliapnikov,, volume 4, 1931, pp. 26-28.

Rex A. Wade, The Russian Revolution, 1917 (Cambridge University Press, 2000), pp. 85-86.

Other leaflets in the “1917: The view from the streets” series

1. "Down with the war; long live the revolution!” (December 1916, Bolshevik-influenced students)

2. "The day of people’s wrath is near!” (c. January 20 [7] 1917, Mezhrayonka)

3. "Only a provisional government can bring freedom and peace” (February 6 [January 24] 1917, Mensheviks)

4. “For a provisional revolutionary government of workers and poor peasants” (February 15 [2], 1917, Bolsheviks)

5. "Women’s Day in Russia 1917: A day to prepare for victory” (March 6 [February 21] 1917)

6. "For a general strike against Autocracy” (March 12 [February 27], 1917, Mezhrayonka)

7. "Soldiers, take power into your own hands” (March 14 [1], 1917. Mezhrayonka)

8. "The only guarantee of Polish independence is international solidarity" (March 17 [4], 1917, Polish left socialists)

9. "World’s workers must join to achieve peace" (March 27 [14], 1917, Petrograd Soviet)

A note on Russian dates