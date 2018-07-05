Russia World Cup 2018: Lukaku, Mbappe and the colonial ghosts within Belgium and France

When Kylian Mbappe ran like the wind through the heart of the Argentine defence in their pre-quarterfinal match at the FIFA World Cup, it was difficult not to be reminded of the concept of time dilation which Albert Einstein postulated in his Special Theory of Relativity. Mbappe bent time, it seemed, making it move at a pace he dictated, leaving the players around him, fans, as well as many footballing connoisseurs, in a daze.

The France striker is not the first “time bender” in football, and certainly won’t be the last to possess this rare ability to take the ball, time and space onto a personal dimension. In fact, Mbappe, the phenomenon, has got some company in Russia itself -- in the form of Romelu Lukaku, who helped Belgium into the quarters with a phenomenal display of his own against Japan.

Lukaku and Mbappe have the potential to become the starcast of the GOAT debate in the post Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi generation. What’s more, we might even see them step on to the pedestal in Russia, in 10 days or so, leaving an indelible mark on football’s illustrious timeline.

History could be made by the two European footballers of African descent -- born to immigrant parents, and taking up football, like most second generation migrants, as a path to a better life. By reaching Russia, or rather in their case, taking their national teams to Russia, Mbappe and Lukaku have become the faces of the irony that football presents, in sharp contrast to the anti-immigration sentiments doing the rounds in western Europe these days.

France and Belgium would not have been in Russia in the first place, if not for the two stars -- Mbappe and Lukaku -- and the rest of the key players of “foreign” origin in the squads, which going by percentage ironically, is a gross misrepresentation of the actual population.

In France, immigrants make up 6.8% of the country’s population but they are 78.3% of the French football team. Almost half of Belgium’s (47.8 %) players in the World Cup squad are of African origin, while their share in the country’s population is 12.1%.

Things are similar for other European countries -- England, Spain, Switzerland and Germany. All of them have a sizeable percentage of immigrant talent in their football squads, much higher than their share in the total population.

This was best put forth by Lukaku in his write-up at the playerstribune.com, where he spoke about how his fellow Belgians want him to fail.

“When things weren’t going well, they were calling me Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker of Congolese descent,” wrote the star of the Red Devils squad which beat Japan 3-2 on July 2 to progress to the quarterfinals of the World Cup and a clash with Brazil. “If you don’t like the way I play, that’s fine. But I was born here (in Belgium). I grew up in Antwerp, and Liège and Brussels. I dreamed of playing for Anderlecht. I dreamed of being Vincent Kompany. I’ll start a sentence in French and finish it in Dutch, and I’ll throw in some Spanish or Portuguese or Lingala, depending on what neighborhood we’re in. I’m Belgian.”

“I don’t know why some people in my own country want to see me fail,” he added. “I really don’t… We’re all Belgian. That’s what makes this country cool, right?”

Lukaku, the proud footballer, pleads here for recognition when he repeatedly says he is “Belgian”, and here lies the social dilemma that Belgium and Mbappe’s France face when it comes to accepting immigrant “heroes” -- on the sporting arena or any other field -- as national symbols.

And it has to do with their colonial histories, which takes us back to the country of origin of these two players -- Congo for Lukaku, and in the case of Mbappe, his football coach father was from Cameroon, and his mother a former handball player of Algerian origin.

Yes, French sport and Algeria have a deep connection after the great Zinedine Zidane led the football team to the World Cup in 1998. Interestingly, even the great Zidane was not immune to the flip-flop that Mbappe and Co. as well as Lukaku and pals across the border face, especially when they lose.

Zidane was reportedly termed an “Algerian” when he couldn’t see France through to the knockouts in the 2002 edition, and his ethnicity was further highlighted after the headbutt in the World Cup final against Italy in 2006. Eight years prior to that, he was a French hero, a symbol of successful integration of immigrants into mainstream society.

The “Algerian” Zidane, the half Cameroon-half Algerian Mbappe, and the “Congolese” Lukaku are remnants of a colonial past and related atrocities that neither France nor Belgium can ever be proud of. But sadly the societies still hold on to some ghosts from it, using them as yardsticks to measure success and failure, especially failure.

At this juncture, when the fans celebrate the success of Lukaku-led Belgium and Mbappe-powered France, here’s a quick look at how the two colonial powers behaved in the countries where the two players hail from: