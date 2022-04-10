Social sources of political polarization in Russia

With Greg Albo, Ilya Matveev and Oleg Zhuravlev

April 28, 2022 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from LeftStreamed — Two authors from the 2022 Socialist Register offer a compelling account of rising urban-rural and core-periphery polarization in Russia under the authoritarian nationalism of Vladimir Putin. Until recently, Putin was able to rely on the apathetic indifference of the people and general appeals to social stability to maintain unchallenged power.