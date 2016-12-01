Donate to Links
International statement in solidarity with the West Papua’s people struggle for self-determination
December 1, 2016 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — We, the undersigned organisations, express our support to the struggle of the people of West Papua for self-determination.
December 1 marks West Papua’s Independence Day for Papuans when the Morning Star flag was raised in 1961 before being annexed by Indonesia. The flag symbolised the aspiration of many Papuans for a Free West Papua. Yet, it is still illegal to raise the Morning Star flag in West Papua and people who do that might face arrest and persecution from the authorities. December 1 this year, the people of West Papua will continue this tradition of struggle for self-determination through mass mobilization. The people of Indonesia who are concerned about West Papua will mobilize to express solidarity. There will be nationwide simultaneous actions in Indonesia to support the West Papuan self-determination.
Since annexation of West Papua through the unfree “Act of Free Choice” referendum in 1969 under Suharto dictatorship, an estimated 500,000 West Papuans have been killed in their fight for self-rule. The people of West Papua have endured decades of brutal oppression and culture of fear. The Indonesian military and police have conducted systemic suppression against the Papuan by stirring up racial sentiments.
Till today, the people of West Papua continue to face increasing intimidation, repression and brutality by the Indonesia government. This year alone, thousands have been arrested for voicing up their demands for self-determination and independence referendum.
Hence, we call upon the government of Indonesia to:
1. Respect the right to self-determination of the people of West Papua, including holding referendum to decide on the future of West Papua.
2. Stop repression against the people of West Papua who voice up the demand for self-determination.
3. Protect the right to freedom of information, freedom of expression, freedom of association and freedom of thought for the Papuan people.
4. Improve the lives of the people of West Papua by providing free education, universal healthcare and affordable public transportation.
5. End racial politics practiced by the Indonesian military and police against the people of West Papua.
We reject all forms of imperialist intervention in the process of democratic struggle in West Papua. Our solidarity with the people of West Papua to self-determination is part of the struggle against imperialism and international corporations who support the practice of land grabbing colonization in West Papua.
We also call upon the people around the world to consolidate efforts to extend solidarity with the struggle of Papuans for self-determination.
Signed by,
1. Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) – Malaysia
2. Jaringan Rakyat Tertindas (JERIT) – Malaysia
3. Solidariti Anak Muda Malaysia (SAMM) – Malaysia
4. Buku Jalanan - Malaysia
5. Awami Workers Party – Pakistan
6. Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) - Philippines
7. People’s Liberation Party (PPR) - Indonesia
8. Student Center of the Struggle for National Liberation (PEMBEBASAN) – Indonesia
9. Sedane Labour Resource Centre (LIPS) - Indonesia
10. Pusat Perjuangan Rakyat Indonesia (PPRI) - Indonesia
11. Perkumpulan Solidaritas.net - Indonesia
12. Lingkar Studi Sosialis – Indonesia
13. Serikat Kebudayaan Masyarakat Indonesia (SeBUMI) – Indonesia
14. PERKUMPULAN JUBI, Jayapura, West Papua – Indonesia
15. Popular Politic – Indonesia
16. Across Factory Labor Union – Indonesia
17. Popular Student Federation – Indonesia
18. Perempuan Mahardhika - Indonesia
19. Socialist Alliance – Australia
20. Nouveau Parti Anticapitaliste (NPA) – France
21. Pioneer – Hong Kong
22. Globalization Monitor – Hong Kong
23. Socialist Popular Alliance Party - Egypt
24. Asia Monitor Resource Centre (AMRC)
25. Committee for Asian Women (CAW)
26. Fourth International
For enquiries, please contact int.psm@gmail.com
