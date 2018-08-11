US militarism marches on

Jeff Stein, writing in the Washington Post , reports that the military’s base budget will likely be “the biggest in recent American history since at least the 1970s, adjusting for inflation.”

Almost half of the US military budget goes to private military contractors. These military contracts are the lifeblood for many of the largest corporations in the US.

Lockheed Martin and Boeing rank one and two on the list of companies that get the most money from the government. In 2017 Lockheed Martin reported $51 billion in sales, with $35.2 billion coming from the government. Boeing got $26.5 billion.

The next three in line are Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman. These top five firms captured some $100 billion in Pentagon contracts in 2016.

And, as Hartung describes : “The Pentagon buys more than just weapons. Health care companies like Humana ($3.6 billion), United Health Group ($2.9 billion), and Health Net ($2.6 billion) cash in as well, and they’re joined by, among others, pharmaceutical companies like McKesson ($2.7 billion) and universities deeply involved in military-industrial complex research like MIT ($1 billion) and Johns Hopkins ($902 million).”

Not surprisingly, given how lucrative these contracts are, private contractors work hard to ensure the generosity of Congress. In 2017, for example, 208 defence companies spent almost $100 million to deploy 728 reported lobbyists.

Lobbying is made far easier by the fact that more than 80% of top Pentagon officials have worked for the defence industry at some point in their careers, and many will go back to work in the defence industry.

Then there are arms sales to foreign governments. Lawrence Wittner cites a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute that found that sales of weapons and military services by the world’s largest 100 corporate military suppliers totalled $375 billion in 2016.

Wittner writes: “US corporations increased their share of that total to almost 58%, supplying weapons to at least 100 nations around the world.”

Eager to promote the arms industry, government officials work hard on their behalf. As Hartung explains : “From the president on his trips abroad to visit allied world leaders to the secretaries of state and defence to the staffs of US embassies, [US] officials regularly act as salespeople for the arms firms.”

More for the military, less for everything else

The federal budget is divided into three categories: mandatory spending (primarily social security and medicare), discretionary spending and interest on the debt. Two trends in discretionary spending, the component of the budget set each year at the discretion of Congress, offer a window on how militarism is squeezing out funding for programs that serve majority needs.

The first noteworthy trend is the growing Congressional support for defence (base military budget) over non-defence programs. In 2001, the majority of discretionary funds went to non-defence programs.

However, that soon changed, as we see in the chart below , thanks to the “war on terror.” In the decade following September 11, 2001, military spending rose by 50%, while spending on every other government program rose by only 13.5%.

In the 2018 federal budget, 54% of discretionary funds are allocated to the military (narrowly defined), $700 billion to the military and $591 billion to non-military programs.

The chart below shows Trump’s discretionary budgetary request for fiscal year 2019. As we can see, the share of funds for the military would rise to 61% of the total.

According to the According to the National Priorities Project , “President Trump’s proposals for future spending, if accepted by Congress, would ensure that, by 2023, the proportion of military spending [in the discretionary budget] would soar to 65%.” Of course, militarism’s actual share is much greater, since the military is being defined quite narrowly. For example, Veterans’ Benefits is included in the non-defence category. Of course, militarism’s actual share is much greater, since the military is being defined quite narrowly. For example, Veterans’ Benefits is included in the non-defence category. The second revealing trend is the decline in non-defence discretionary spending relative to GDP. Thus, not only is the military base budget growing more rapidly than the budget for non-defence programs, spending on discretionary non-defence programs is not even keeping up with the growth in the economy. The second revealing trend is the decline in non-defence discretionary spending relative to GDP. Thus, not only is the military base budget growing more rapidly than the budget for non-defence programs, spending on discretionary non-defence programs is not even keeping up with the growth in the economy. This trend translates into a declining public capacity to support research and development and infrastructure modernisation, as well as meet growing needs for housing, education, health and safety, disaster response ... the list is long. This trend translates into a declining public capacity to support research and development and infrastructure modernisation, as well as meet growing needs for housing, education, health and safety, disaster response ... the list is long. The 2018 bipartisan budget deal increased discretionary spending for both defence and non-defence programs, but the deal did little to reverse this long run decline in non-defence discretionary spending relative to the size of the economy. The 2018 bipartisan budget deal increased discretionary spending for both defence and non-defence programs, but the deal did little to reverse this long run decline in non-defence discretionary spending relative to the size of the economy. A Progressive Policy Institute blog post by Ben Ritz A Progressive Policy Institute blog post by Ben Ritz explains : “The Budget Control Act of 2011 (BCA) capped both categories of discretionary spending as part of a broader effort to reduce future deficits. “When Congress failed to reach a bipartisan agreement on taxes and other categories of federal spending, the BCA automatically triggered an even deeper, across-the-board cut to discretionary spending known as sequestration. “When Congress failed to reach a bipartisan agreement on taxes and other categories of federal spending, the BCA automatically triggered an even deeper, across-the-board cut to discretionary spending known as sequestration. “While the sequester has been lifted several times since it first took effect, discretionary spending consistently remained far below the original BCA caps. “While the sequester has been lifted several times since it first took effect, discretionary spending consistently remained far below the original BCA caps. “That trend ended with the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (BBA). This budget deal not only lifted discretionary spending above sequester levels – it also went above and beyond the original BCA caps for two years. “That trend ended with the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (BBA). This budget deal not only lifted discretionary spending above sequester levels – it also went above and beyond the original BCA caps for two years. “Nevertheless, projected domestic discretionary spending for fiscal year 2019 is significantly below the historical average as a percentage of [GDP]. Moreover, even if policymakers extended these policy changes beyond the two years covered by the BBA, we project that domestic discretionary spending could fall to just 3% of GDP within the next decade – the lowest level in modern history [see dashed black line in chart below].



The story is similar for defence spending. Thanks to the pressure put on by the sequester, defence discretionary spending fell to just under 3.1% of GDP in FY2017. The story is similar for defence spending. Thanks to the pressure put on by the sequester, defence discretionary spending fell to just under 3.1% of GDP in FY2017. “Under the BBA, defence spending would increase to 3.4% of GDP in FY2019 before falling again [see dashed black line in following chart]. “Under the BBA, defence spending would increase to 3.4% of GDP in FY2019 before falling again [see dashed black line in following chart]. “Unlike domestic discretionary spending, however, defence would remain above the all-time low it reached before the 2001 terrorist attacks throughout the next decade.” “Unlike domestic discretionary spending, however, defence would remain above the all-time low it reached before the 2001 terrorist attacks throughout the next decade.”

In sum, Congress appears determined to squeeze non-defence programs, increasingly privileging defence over non-defence spending in the discretionary budget and allowing non-defence spending as a share of GDP to fall to record lows.

The ratio of discretionary defence spending relative to GDP appears to be stabilising, although at levels below its long-term average.

However, discretionary defence spending refers only to the base budget of the Department of Defence and as such is a seriously understated measure of the costs of US militarism.

Including the growing costs of Homeland Security, foreign military aid, intelligence services, the Veterans Administration, the interest on the debt generated by past spending on the military and the overseas contingency operations fund, would result in a far different picture, one that would leave no doubt about the government’s bipartisan commitment to militarism.

The challenge ahead

Fighting militarism is not easy. Powerful political and business forces have made great strides in converting the US into a society that celebrates violence, guns and the military.

The chart below highlights one measure of this success. Sadly, 39% of US citizens polled support increasing our national defence while 46% think it is just about right. Only 13% think it is stronger than it needs to be.

Polls, of course, just reveal individual responses at a moment in time to questions that, in isolation, often provide respondents with no meaningful context or alternatives and thus reveal little about people’s true thoughts.

At the same time, results like this show just how important it is for us to work to create space for community conversations that are informed by accurate information on the extent and aims of US militarism and its enormous political, social, economic and ecological costs for the great majority of working people.

[Martin Hart-Landsberg is Professor Emeritus of Economics at Lewis and Clark College, Portland, Oregon; Adjunct Researcher at the Institute for Social Sciences, Gyeongsang National University, South Korea; and Adjunct Professor in the Labor Studies Program at Simon Fraser University, Canada. He maintains the blog Reports from the Economic Front .]