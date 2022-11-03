(Video) Inside the aggressor: Resisting Putin's 'mobilization' for the war in Ukraine

03 November 2022

An online discussion on the political situation in Russia highlighting resistance to Putin's 'mobilization' of residents for the war in Ukraine.

0:00 -Introduction

5:25- Alexandra Talaver speaking on feminists' role in the resistance to the war

21:49- Ilya Matveev on Russian emigrants as political actors

39:10- Ilya Budraitskis on ideological justifications of the invasion

1:15:16- Maxim Alyukov on state propaganda for the war 1:43:21- Anna Gomboeva on Russia's Indigenous peoples' resistance to the war

2:23:55- Volodymyr Ishchenko on ruling-class attempts to consolidate capitalism within Russia

2:56:26- Oleg Zhuravlev on qualitative data on Russians' perception of the war

3:12:35-Conclusion