Statements: Asian socialists and solidarity groups in defence of Venezuela's people and against US intervention

January 25, 2018Please send statements to linkssocialist@gmail.com so we can continue to update this page

Hands off Venezuela NOW!

Joint statement of Asia-Pacific Left Organisations

25 January 2019 — We, the undersigned organisations, strongly condemn Donald Trump administration for its support for an on-going coup attempt in Venezuela.

The US administration under Donald Trump has declared its recognition for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as “interim president” in its latest coup attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Washington and its allies in Lima Group, had refused to recognize Maduro as the elected President of Venezuela, instead declared their support for the unelected and illegitimate “interim president”. The imperialist US and its allies have no interest in defending the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people, but have demonstrated their eagerness to reverse all the social gains of Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela for the last 20 years. The current events in Venezuela is possibly to use as an excuse for more economic sanctions and even military interventions by the US in the country.

We should not forget how the imperialist US engineered the military coup in Chile in 1973 against the democratically elected Salvador Allende and installed the brutal Pinochet dictatorship. We should not allow this to be happened again!

We call upon our governments and International community to denounce the action by the US and its allies in recognizing an illegitimate president in Venezuela.

We stand together and express our solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the struggle to resist imperialist intervention and to defend its democratic sovereignty.

Hands off Venezuela NOW!

Signed by,

1. Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), Malaysia 2. Jaringan Rakyat Tertindas (JERIT), Malaysia 3. Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), Philippines 4. Partido Manggagawa (PM), Phillipines 5. People's Liberation Party (PPR), Indonesia 6. Working People's Struggle Organization Political Congress (KPO-PRP), Indonesia 7. People’s Democratic Party (PRD), Indonesia 8. Lembaga Informasi Perburuhan Sedane (LIPS), Indonesia 9. Confederation of Indonesian People's Movement (KPRI), Indonesia 10. Confederation of National Union (KSN), Indonesia 11. Circle of the People’s Movement (LARRA), Indonesia 12. Textile Garments Workers Federation, Bangladesh 13. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, India 14. Awami Workers Party, Pakistan 15. Socialist Alliance, Australia

If your organisation also would like to be included as signatories, e-mail us at int.psm@gmail.com

US Hands off Venezuela!

By Socialist Alliance National Executive By January 24, 2019 January 24, 2019

—

The Socialist Alliance strongly condemns the actions of the United States President Donald Trump in backing an attempted coup against the democratically elected government of Venezuela. In an act of contempt for Venezuela's legal system and a violation of its constitution, opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as Interim President on January 23 - and immediately received the backing of US President Donald Trump and the Organisation of American States (OAS) for this illegitimate act. In an act of contempt for Venezuela's legal system and a violation of its constitution, opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as Interim President on January 23 - and immediately received the backing of US President Donald Trump and the Organisation of American States (OAS) for this illegitimate act. Responding to this, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on January 23 that Venezuela was cutting diplomatic ties with Washington and ordered all diplomatic staff to leave the country within 72 hours. Responding to this, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on January 23 that Venezuela was cutting diplomatic ties with Washington and ordered all diplomatic staff to leave the country within 72 hours. The US State Department is refusing to recognise the legitimacy of President Maduro and vowing to continue diplomatic relations via Guaido and to take "appropriate action" to defend its mission. This declaration is being widely understood as a pretext to possible military intervention. The US State Department is refusing to recognise the legitimacy of President Maduro and vowing to continue diplomatic relations via Guaido and to take "appropriate action" to defend its mission. This declaration is being widely understood as a pretext to possible military intervention. The Venezuelan armed forces have declared their support for the Maduro government and have vowed to defend the constitution and national sovereignity. The Venezuelan armed forces have declared their support for the Maduro government and have vowed to defend the constitution and national sovereignity. Is the US government interested in helping the people of Venezuela? If they were, they would lift the economic sanctions they have imposed on Venezuela since 2015 and which escalated in 2018 under Donald Trump. Is the US government interested in helping the people of Venezuela? If they were, they would lift the economic sanctions they have imposed on Venezuela since 2015 and which escalated in 2018 under Donald Trump. At the heart of the US aggression is an attempt to reverse the gains of the Bolivarian revolution, which has promoted popular power and delivered social gains throughout the country over the past 20 years. At the heart of the US aggression is an attempt to reverse the gains of the Bolivarian revolution, which has promoted popular power and delivered social gains throughout the country over the past 20 years. These are gains that the Venezuelan people will defend. These are gains that the Venezuelan people will defend. The Socialist Alliance stands with the people of Venezuela against this grave attack on their sovereignty. The Socialist Alliance stands with the people of Venezuela against this grave attack on their sovereignty. We call on the Australian government to recognise Nicolas Maduro as the legitimately elected president of Venezuela and to condemn the US-backed attempted coup. We call on the Australian government to recognise Nicolas Maduro as the legitimately elected president of Venezuela and to condemn the US-backed attempted coup. Hands off Venezuela! Hands off Venezuela! Lift the sanctions! Lift the sanctions! US out! US out!

PSM statement on US coup attempt in Venezuela: Hands off Venezuela NOW!

By Socialist Party of Malaysia By 24 January 2019 24 January 2019

—

Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) strongly condemns Donald Trump administration for its support for an on-going coup attempt in Venezuela. The US administration under Donald Trump has declared its recognition for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as “interim president” in its latest coup attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Nicolas Maduro. The Washington and its allies in Lima Group, had refused to recognize Maduro as the elected President of Venezuela, instead declared their support for the unelected and illegitimate “interim president”. The imperialist US and its allies have no interest in defending the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people, but have demonstrated their eagerness to roll back all the social gains of Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela for the last 20 years. The current events in Venezuela is possible to unveil the threat of military aggression by the US in the country. The Washington and its allies in Lima Group, had refused to recognize Maduro as the elected President of Venezuela, instead declared their support for the unelected and illegitimate “interim president”. The imperialist US and its allies have no interest in defending the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people, but have demonstrated their eagerness to roll back all the social gains of Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela for the last 20 years. The current events in Venezuela is possible to unveil the threat of military aggression by the US in the country. We should not forget how the imperialist US engineered the military coup in Chile in 1973 against the democratically elected Salvador Allende and installed the brutal Pinochet dictatorship. We should not allow this to happen again! We should not forget how the imperialist US engineered the military coup in Chile in 1973 against the democratically elected Salvador Allende and installed the brutal Pinochet dictatorship. We should not allow this to happen again! We call upon the International community to denounce the action by the US and Lima Group in recognizing an illegitimate president in Venezuela. We call upon the International community to denounce the action by the US and Lima Group in recognizing an illegitimate president in Venezuela. We stand together and express our solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the struggle to resist imperialist intervention and to defend its democratic sovereignty. We stand together and express our solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the struggle to resist imperialist intervention and to defend its democratic sovereignty. Hands off Venezuela NOW! Hands off Venezuela NOW!

In solidarity with people of Venezuela against US-directed coup d’etat and threatened military intervention

By Philippines-Venezuela Solidarity (Phil-Ven-Sol) By January 24, 2019 January 24, 2019

—