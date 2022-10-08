Asian left in solidarity with mass protests in Iran

08 October 2022

Mass protest movement in Iran needs international solidarity

Socialist Alliance, October 5

Socialist Alliance supports the mass protest movement in Iran that has developed in response to the killing of Mahsa Amini by the Iranian authorities.

The 22-year old Iranian Kurdish woman, whose Kurdish name is Jîna, was arrested last month by Iran’s morality police for not wearing a hijab properly.

Members of her family said that Amini suffered a concussion a few hours after she was taken into custody. She died in hospital following a three-day coma.

In response to her death, waves of protests erupted in Iran, primarily led by women, mobilising thousands in opposition to the oppressive and authoritarian regime.

The protest movement has been driven by opposition to the regime’s treatment of women. The oppression of women is legalised by Islamic law and includes the forcible imposition of the headscarf throughout the country.

Women have experienced harassment, arrests and physical assault at the hands of Iran’s morality police, whose role is to impose these oppressive patriarchal laws.

The protests originated in the East Kurdistan region of Iran, before spreading towards Mazandaran in the north and the capital, Tehran.

They have been led by the Kurdish community, who remain an oppressed ethnic minority within Iran. The protests have spread to at least 29 out of 31 provinces, indicating the broad reach the movement is having within Iranian society.

One of the unifying slogans of the protests is “Woman, Life, Freedom!” (Jin, Jiyan, Azadi!), popularised by the Kurdish-led Rojava Revolution in North East Syria. It is playing a role in unifying social groups in opposition to gender oppression, socio-economic inequality, and political and national oppression.

Protesters are actively resisting police repression and women protesters are taking off their head scarves in defiance of the regime’s oppressive laws.

Responding to the protests, the Iranian state has cut off the internet and blocked social media.

The protesters face heavy repression from the police: there have been thousands of arrests and at least 133 people killed.

The Iranian state also launched drone attacks on Iranian Kurds in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, killing more than 18 people.

Many Western governments, including the United States, have expressed their solidarity with the Iranian protest movement and have helped activate satellite links and other internet services to restore communications for the protesters.

While this is welcome, the US’s track record towards Iran has been to destabilise the country for its own imperialist interests.

The US organised the 1953 coup in which Iran’s democratically elected government was overthrown and, for decades, has imposed economic sanctions on Iran that have disproportionately impacted working people.

The protest movement that erupted after Amini’s killing represents the latest uprising in four decades of resistance to theocratic rule and repression of democratic rights.

It needs strong international solidarity.

Socialist Alliance is committed to supporting ongoing solidarity actions across Australia. We call on the federal government to condemn the Iranian regime’s repression of protesters and to welcome Iranian refugees seeking asylum. No refugee should be deported from Australia to Iran where they will face repression.

Victory to the Fighting Women of Iran!

Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, October 5

The death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police for alleged 'dress code' violation has sparked off a veritable rebellion in Iran. The simmering anger among Iran's women and the working people against the repressive theocratic regime and worsening conditions of life is now exploding in protests across Iran. More than fifty people are already reported to have been killed by the regime, but defying brutal repression protests continue to spread.

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who had come to Tehran to visit her family. On 13 September she was detained by the Guidance Patrol, Iran's infamous morality police, and sent to a 'reeducation centre' ostensibly for a briefing on the right way of wearing the hijab. While her brother waited for her at the police station, the family was told that she had had to be hospitalised for cardiac treatment where she passed away on 16 September. Eyewitness reports reveal she was badly humiliated and beaten up.

The news of Mahsa Amini's death took the lid off the brewing anger among Iran's women and in no time they were out on the streets adding a new chapter of inspiring protests to the annals of international women's movement and people's assertion. Their chants "Zan, Zandegi, Azadi' (Woman, Life, Freedom), 'Azadi, Azadi, Azadi' (Freedom, Freedom, Freedom) and 'Ma Hameh Mahsa Hastim, Bejang ta Bejangim' (We are all Mahsa, We are all in this fight together) are resonating across the world. Their courageous act of hoisting their own cut hair as the flag of the movement will ignite the imagination of freedom-lovers and fighters for rights for generations to come.

Iran is a diverse country and the shocking death of Mahsa Amini has united Iranians from different backgrounds in their collective grief, anger and protests. Around the Iranian women's battle against theocratic control over their personal lives and choices we can now see wider waves of people's protests defying the state and state-backed vigilante groups and their attempts to crush the movement under brute force. Like in many historic instances in the past, the women of Iran today are playing the role of torchbearers in a deeply radical movement against theocratic tyranny. And that is why international solidarity for the fighting women and people of Iran is also on the rise.

There are of course attempts by religious bigots and pro-US interventionists to use the death of Mahsa Amini and the consequent protests in Iran to further their own Islamophobic narrative and clamour for regime change in Iran. The forces who persecute and humiliate women for wearing hijab in India are shedding crocodile tears for Iran's protesting women. The hijab is not the issue, the issue is autocratic and patriarchal imposition of dress code on women. Just as the women in Iran or Afghanistan have every right to reject the dress code that makes hijab or a particular way of wearing it mandatory, women in India have every right to reject any discriminatory diktat that stops them from wearing it.

The battle for women's freedom and rights remains as urgent in fascist-dominated India as in theocratic Iran or even in that self-styled champion and exporter of democracy, the United States of America, where women are once again having to fight to secure as basic a right as the right to abortion. If Iran is today having to fight for democracy free from theocratic control, we must remember how imperialist intervention has retarded the progress of modern Iran at different junctures.

In the early 1950s Iran became a victim of the CIA-engineered coup Operation AJAX which toppled the democratically elected government of Mohammad Mosaddegh to subject Iran to the monarchical rule of the Pahlavi dynasty. Mosaddegh was toppled for his progressive politics and especially his bold move to nationalise the oil industry in Iran.

The 1979 revolution was eventually taken over by theocratic forces to turn Iran into an Islamic Republic, but in terms of foreign policy Iran under Ayatollah Khomeini did not return to the pro-US pro-Israel line of the Pahlavi era. If we care to listen to the pro-democracy activists of Iran, we will understand how the US sanctions on Iran and the constant targeting of Iran by the US-Israel axis actually help the repressive regime in Iran to drum up domestic support and legitimise its repressive rule.

Afghanistan is another example of the disastrous impact of the sinister policy of American aggression and intervention in the name of women's rights and democracy in the Islamic world - after decades of military occupation the US recently exited Afghanistan only by transferring power to the Taliban.

Within India too, we are only too aware of how the Sangh brigade camouflages its own misogyny and bigotry by shedding crocodile tears for Muslim women. Its campaign against triple talaq and now against hijab is presented as proof of its concern for the empowerment of Muslim women, but its attitude to Muslim women became crystal clear in the wake of the Shaheen Bagh agitation for equal citizenship. From malicious lies, online bullying and digital assault through toxic apps like Bulli Bai to victimisation under draconian laws and vindictive bulldozing - Muslim women activists continue to find themselves at the receiving end of the Sangh brigade's systematic campaign of persecution and unmitigated hate. With the contemptuous dismissal of Zakia Jafri's review petition, the vindictive arrest of co-petitioner Teesta Setalvad and the brazen felicitation of the rapists and murderers in the Bilkis Bano case, Muslim women are now being openly denied their right to seek justice.

We must extend warm and unconditional support to the fighting women of Iran to secure their full rights and freedom from theocracy and patriarchy. We also support the Iranian people's right to chart their own course free from any kind of Western intervention. The battle against patriarchy and misogyny, essential for social transformation, should also be seen as a great source of strength in every battle for freedom and democracy. Victory to the fighting women of Iran!