Asian left: Stop the Turkish and Iranian war against the Kurds

02 December 2022
Asian left

We, the undersigned organisations, strongly condemn the recent genocidal military attacks by both Turkish and Iranian government on the Kurds in the region.

The Turkish military has launched intensive air strikes on north and east Syria and northern Iraq targeting Kurdish communities in the region. Meanwhile, the Iranian government is also intensifying military crackdown on the Kurdish communities in western Iran and northern Iraq, as part of its violent suppression of protests for women’s rights following the state murder of Jina Amini.

These military aggression against the Kurds not only violated international laws but also are causing massive casualties and damage.

Hence, we call for the following:

  • Turkey and Iran must immediately cease their military aggression against the Kurds in the region;
  • Stop the repression of pro-Kurdish political movements in Turkey and protests for women’s rights in Iran;
  • Recognition of the democratic right to self-determination of the Kurds and all nationals in the Kurdistan region, as the basis for a political solution to the “Kurdish Question”.

Signed by,

  1. Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM)
  2. Socialist Alliance, Australia
  3. Working People’s Party (PRP), Indonesia
  4. Confederation of Indonesian People’s Movement (KPRI), Indonesia
  5. Party of the Laboring Masses (PLM), Philippines
  6. Socialist Aotearoa, New Zealand
  7. Haqooq Khalq Party, Pakistan
