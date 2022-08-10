Britain: Tory candidates push anti‑China cold war

By Phil Hearse August 10, 2022 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from Anti*Capitalist Resistance — Although Liz Truss has largely succeeded in outflanking her rival Rishi Surnak to the right[1] on economic policy, by contrast on social issues[2] and foreign policy Surnak and Truss have played a game of right-wing leapfrog, each dragging the other successively toward more hard-line positions.

When Rishi Surnak accused Truss’ Foreign Office of being soft on China and said he would close the Confucius Institutes (CIs)—China’s version of the British Council, concentrating on teaching Mandarin and promoting Chinese culture—Liz Truss claimed that Sunak was recently reportedly eager to relaunch the UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue last held in 2019. The anti-Chinese Cold War was given an enormous boost by Donald Trump, and this is something that Joe Biden has been unwilling to reverse, for fear of allowing a Republican Party campaign accusing him of being soft on China. The Anti-China cold war revolves around the idea that China is a ‘threat’ to Western interests. Investigate this more closely and you soon find out that this means most centrally that China might overtake America economically, that its military power is growing and that China is being more assertive politically and diplomatically. These worries are fuelled by the targets set by China’s President Xi Jinping. The anti-China cold war is being promoted by Western right wing politicians as well as those connected to arms companies and the military. On the Chinese side, nationalism is being stoked in preparation for the Communist Party Congress in November, where Xi will get an unprecedent third term. A year ago, mainstream US commentators could write with confidence that the US and China were headed for a period of ‘competitive interdependence’, because the two economies were so dependent on one another that war or any kind of military clash was inconceivable. Now things have changed, mainly as a result of the Ukraine war, with right wingers suggesting—absurdly—that China seeks to invade Taiwan. The idea of a short-term military clash was rebutted by General David Petraeus, former head of the CIA and commander of US forces in Afghanistan, but the mood music is changing. China and the US are swapping sanctions, and there is a good chance that the American President who is elected next year will either be Donald Trump or someone who follows closely in his nationalistic anti-China footsteps. This points to an obvious fact today in world politics, that the interests of the globalised big corporations are clashing with anti-globalisation extreme rightwing politicians, forces on the scaled of creeping fascism, some of whom have a good chance of being in power in the United States and Europe soon. Cold war nationalism serves the interests of the political extreme right, but there will be many in large corporations who think that China’s manufacturing capacity, based on low wages, is essential to their interests. The main hi tech companies, like Apple and Microsoft, absolutely depend on China to manufacture hardware essential to their profits, but are scared of being further dragged into party politics. On July 6, there was an extraordinary briefing in London by the heads of the FBI and MI5, aimed at business people and academics, to warn of the dangers posed by doing business with China. Paradoxically, MI5 director general Ken McCallum sounded a more cautious note than either of the Tory candidates, saying that:

…the aim here is not to cut off from China – one fifth of humanity, with immense talent. China is central to global issues: economic growth, public health, climate change. Having, for example, almost 150,000 Chinese students in the UK’s universities is, in almost all cases, good for them and good for us. The UK wants to engage with China wherever it’s consistent with our national security and our values. There are situations where the risks are sharper…”[3]

Despite this measured approach, according to the CBI, thousands of British firms are ‘racing’ to cut links with Chinese companies. This is hardly surprising. Companies are going to pick up on the warnings, not the measured qualifications, and decide not to take the risk; the risk of course is that of losing their money, or worse if they inadvertently find themselves on a US sanctions list some months or years down the line. Many British and American companies have taken a hard knock in being forced by sanctions to pull out of Russia. These include every bank, hi-tech, internet platform, retail, food and energy company you can think of. Many will have been reluctant to lose this market, but politically they have been unable to resist leaving once the weight of public opinion and government diktats forced their hand. The sanctions against Russia have done major damage to the world economy, although because of its huge size, the US has coped better. A major disruption of trade and investment with China would plunge the world into a catastrophic depression. Gavin Bade writing at Politico details how corporate America is fighting back against cold war rhetoric:

Groups representing hundreds of the biggest U.S. companies, from Amazon to JPMorgan Chase and Nike, have so far gotten lawmakers to kill legislation that would mandate government reviews for American investments in China, weaken anti-Beijing rhetoric in an evolving House legislative package, and insert corporate-friendly provisions to an anti-forced labor bill that would reshape how the federal government implements trade restrictions.

But none of those bills have been finalized, and big business groups are worried that they won’t be able to rely on their traditional allies once the fall legislative session begins.