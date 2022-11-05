05 November
Clarity on Ukraine
05 November
Five wars in one: The battle for Ukraine
05 November
Trotskyists and the resistance in World War II
05 November
Malaysia: PSM’s manifesto for the 15th general election
05 November
China and the World
04 November
Brazil: What Washington most fears in president-elect Lula
03 November
(Video) Inside the aggressor: Resisting Putin's 'mobilization' for the war in Ukraine
03 November
Rhythm of revolution in Iran: In the name of Zhina (Mahsa) Amini
03 November
The political importance of Mike Davis
31 October
Putin's invasion must be condemned: A response to 'Theses on the war in Ukraine'
30 October
“The whole world is becoming more like Russia.” A conversation on deglobalization in the wake of the war in Ukraine with Boris Kagarlitsky
30 October
First and Third World ecosocialisms: Improving contemporary ecosocialist debates

China and the World

Sophie Chen
05 November 2022
China and the world

First published at Transnational Institute on October 5.

China, the world’s second largest economy, ranks first in inward foreign direct investment (FDI), and is the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and renewable energies. Global capitalism would not survive in its current form without China’s dynamism and pivotal role. Worldwide people are connected to China – as consumers, contractors, business partners and borrowers. With its increased economic and political power, the Chinese state is playing an increasingly assertive global role, looking to consolidate power at home and abroad. These relationships affect people within China and worldwide.

There is considerable academic and media discussion about China’s international ascent, but the phenomenon is often portrayed inaccurately, with no reference to China’s unique history, political institutions, or the accounts of its population. China is not just its state or government, but also its people. Yet extensive domestic censorship and lack of freely accessible information make it difficult to develop an updated and accurate analysis. As China’s global impact grows, it becomes increasingly important to deepen international understanding of China, to amplify voices from grassroots social movements inside the country and, more importantly, to show solidarity and learn from their experiences and resistance.

To challenge some of the common myths, and offer a more contextualised perspective, Transnational Institute, gongchao.orgMade In China JournalLausanCritical China Scholars, Positions Politics and the Asia-Europe Peoples’ Forum co-organised a webinar series covering six major topics ranging from China’s political and economic system to its global impact. The webinars brought together activists and scholars. This briefing is based on the insights shared during the webinars. Links to source material are embedded throughout the briefing, and relevant resources are listed at the end of each section.

Download a PDF of the briefing by clicking the link below.

China and the World
Topics
China
Special coverage: Understanding Putin's war on Ukraine

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal has sought to carry a range of views from the socialist left to help understand the significance of this event. Particular attention has been paid to the voices of Ukrainian and Russian leftists who are at the forefront of resisting this invasion.

Read more