Cuba’s life task: Combatting climate change

January 21, 2022 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from Dani Films — Climate change is among the world’s greatest challenges. As a small Caribbean island, Cuba is disproportionately affected by climate change through extreme weather events. Up to 10% of Cuban territory could be submerged by the end of the century, wiping out coastal towns, polluting water supplies, destroying agricultural lands and forcing one million people to relocate. Finding solutions is now essential.

In this documentary, Dr Helen Yaffe goes to Cuba to find out about ‘Tarea Vida’ (Life Task), a long-term state plan to protect the population, environment and the economy from climate change. The Cuban approach combines environmental science, natural solutions and community participation in strategies for adaptation and mitigation. There are lessons here for the world.

Produced by DaniFilms with Dr Helen Yaffe from the University of Glasgow for the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Directed, Edited and Produced by Daniesky Acosta. Co-directed by Hugo Rivalta. Co-produced by Helen Yaffe. Assistant producer Laura Rivalta.

The documentary was funded by the ESRC IAA from the University of Glasgow. For more information see: https://danifilms.co.uk/