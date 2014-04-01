Ecosocialism 2021: System change not climate change

Three days of workshops and panels, featuring local and international speakers.

This event will be available both online and in person at locations including Brisbane, Cairns, & Perth.

Brisbane: Albion Peace Centre, 102 McDonald Rd, Windsor (Saturday and Sunday).

Cairns: Cominos House, 27 Greenslopes St, Edge Hill (Saturday); ARC Disability Services - 92 Little St, Edge Hill (Sunday).

Perth: Boorloo Activist Centre, 15/5 Aberdeen St Perth (near McIver station).

Friday Oct 22nd

Capitalism is in crisis - ecosocialist feminists speak out

Brid Smith - a People Before Profit/Solidarity member of the Irish Parliament with a record as a trade unionist, abortion rights campaigner and anti-war activist.

Kavita Krishnan - a leader of the Communist Party of India ML (Liberation), Secretary of the All-India Progressive Women’s Association and participant in the farmers’ struggle against the Narendra Modi regime.

Nilüfer Koç - Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) External Affairs Commission spokesperson.

Across the world there has been a rise in campaigns for women’s rights. However the destructive legacy of the western invasion of Afghanistan is a reminder that capitalism and imperialism can not deliver liberation, but that it will from popular struggle.

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 7pm; SA 6:30pm; Qld 6pm; NT 5:30pm; WA 4pm; UTC 8am

Saturday Oct 23rd

Why ecosocialism: The global fight for a red-green future

Ian Angus - founder of Climate & Capitalism and author of works including A Redder Shade of Green: Intersections of Science and Socialism and Facing the Anthropocene: Fossil Capitalism and the Crisis of the Earth System.

Reihana Mohideen - feminist and socialist active with the Party of the Laboring Masses (PLM), Philippines.

“Net zero by 2050” will not stop catastrophic warming, it’s political target designed to delay the action we need. Capitalism can not stop the crisis and the global south will bear the brunt of ecological destruction as a direct extension of neocolonialism. The struggle against it therefore has climate justice at its heart.

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 11am; SA 10:30am; Qld 10am; NT 9:30am; WA 8am; UTC 12am

Workers' rights in the age of COVID-19

Lori-Anne Sharpe - Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) Federal Assistant Secretary.

Tim Gooden - Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) member, former Geelong Trades Hall secretary and Socialist Alliance.

Caterina Cinanni - executive director, United Workers Union.

Alison Pennington - Senior Economist at the Centre for Future Work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed new challenges for the workers movement from the question of safety in essential workplaces or the consequences of a chronically under-funded public health system from decades of neoliberalism and inequality. What are the types of struggles and demands that workers need to be fighting for, living in the age of COVID-19.

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 2pm; SA 1:30pm; Qld 1pm; NT 12:30pm; WA 11am; UTC 3am

Workshop: Community need, not developer greed: An ecosocialist vision for local council

Local council socialist candidates Steve O'Brien (Newcastle), Susan Price (Parramatta) and Pip Hinman (Inner West).

Local communities are battling pro-developer, pro-corporate interests, backed by neoliberal state and local governments. Local government's powers over developments and resident democracy structures have been removed or curtailed. How can people organise at the local level to fight back and reclaim our cities and towns as democratic, environmentally sustainable and people-centred places? We'll hear from socialist candidates in the upcoming NSW local government elections in Newcastle, Parramatta and the Inner West Council.

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 4pm; SA 3:30pm; Qld 3pm; NT 2:30pm; WA 1pm; UTC 5am

Sunday Oct 24th

Stop the war drive! AUKUS and the campaign against China

David Brophy - Historian and Senior Lecturer in Modern Chinese History, author of China Panic: Australia's Alternative to Paranoia and Pandering.

Peter Boyle - long-time activist and member of the Socialist Alliance National Executive.

Across the globe, we have seen an escalation of rhetoric against China and anti-Asian racism. Australia has been complicit, with the US, in a major military build-up against China, including the new AUKUS nuclear sub alliance. What are the reasons for this dangerous level of anti-China propaganda?

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 11am; SA 10:30am; Qld 10am; NT 9:30am; WA 8am; UTC 12am

Beat back the right, build an anti-capitalist left

Jonathan Sri - Gabba Ward councillor on the Brisbane City Council, Greens.

Sam Wainwright - Co-convenor Socialist Alliance WA.

Australia is a wealthy and conservative country. Can we forge a left wing force in this country that begins to challenge the stifling grip of the pro-capitalist political establishment and convince people that another world is possible?

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 2pm; SA 1:30pm; Qld 1pm; NT 12:30pm; WA 11am; UTC 3am

Workshop 1: Recognition and Native Title are not enough! The fight for sovereignty and land rights

Megan Krakouer - human rights advocate.

Marianne McKay - active in campaigns including deaths in custody, refugee rights and uranium mining; and Socialist Alliance Senate candidate.

The destruction at Juukan Gorge is a reminder of how little control Indigenous people have over their country and their lives. At the same time public consciousness about the continuing impact of violent dispossession is growing. How do we step up fight for treaty, land-rights and self-determination.

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 4pm; SA 3:30pm; Qld 3pm; NT 2:30pm; WA 1pm; UTC 5am

Workshop 2: A rural and regional COVID recovery plan

Rural Australia is collapsing under the combined impact of the pandemic, climate change, and the ongoing farming crisis, and the major parties have no real solutions. The Socialist Alliance's "Rural and Regional COVID Recovery Plan" presents solutions of supporting and empowering communities and farmers to become resilient and sustainable. This workshop will share experiences in building and mobilising community alternatives to the major parties. Speakers include one of the authors of Socialist Alliance's "Rural and Regional Covid Recovery Plan".

NSW/Vic/Tas/ACT 4pm; SA 3:30pm; Qld 3pm; NT 2:30pm; WA 1pm; UTC 5am

