Food sovereignty without animal liberation?

Strategic alliances are those in which people and organizations agree to a position or actions that share a basic political platform. For example, La Via Campesina (LVC) and the World March of Women (WMW) established a strategic alliance when WMW assumed food sovereignty as a plank in the platform for women’s liberation, and LVC committed to an end to all violence against women as a necessary condition for food sovereignty. The convergence of two of the most powerful social movements in the world has far-reaching political ramifications, particularly for women, who grow most of the world’s food (234).

All commodities, including food, are the products of human labour. Even honey, made by the planet’s beleaguered bees, needs to be collected and processed by human labour. Wild mushrooms still need to be gathered; salt needs to be mined or produced in evaporating ponds; and wild fish must be caught. Even the new, fully automated parlours for milking cows need human labour to make and maintain the milking machines and care for animals. One way or another, human labour – physical and mental – is common to all commodities and directly or indirectly embeds the value of labour into everything we buy and sell (61).