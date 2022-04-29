By Michael Löwy, Bengi Akbulut, Sabrina Fernandes and Giorgos Kallis

April 29, 2022 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from Monthly Review — Degrowth and ecosocialism are two of the most important movements—and proposals—on the radical side of the ecological spectrum. Sure, not everyone in the degrowth community identifies as a socialist, and not everyone who is an ecosocialist is convinced by the desirability of degrowth. But one can see an increasing tendency of mutual respect and convergence. Let us try to map the large areas of agreement between us, and list some of the main arguments for an ecosocialist degrowth: