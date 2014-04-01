French left statements on presidential election outcome: Melenchon, Ensemble!, French Communist Party, New Anti-Capitalist Party

Below, Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal is publishing statements from various French left groups on the outcome of the May 7 French presidential election which saw centre-right banker Emmanuel Macron defeat the far-right candidate for the National Front, Marine Le Pen. These include statements by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from France Unbowed; Ensemble! (Together!); the French Communist Party (PCF); and Philippe Poutou, from the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA).

‘Don’t yield on anything! Our resistance can win the fight’ - Statement by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, spokesperson of France Unbowed

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, spokesperson of the France Unbowed movement, who came fourth in the first round of the French presidential election, issued this statement on May 7 after the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the second round. Translated by Dick Nichols for Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal. This evening brings to a close the Fifth Republic’s most pathetic presidency, which would have destroyed practically all confidence in itself. This evening brings to a close the Fifth Republic’s most pathetic presidency, which would have destroyed practically all confidence in itself. Yet, once again, in spite of everything, through abstention, the informal vote and that for Mr. Macron, our country has massively rejected the extreme right as alien to the Republican identity of France. In this second round Mrs Le Pen comes in third, behind Mr Macron, abstention and the informal vote. May France be better off on that score. But here it is more useful to look to ourselves. But here it is more useful to look to ourselves. The program of the new presidential monarch is well known: it is war on the country’s social gains and irresponsibility towards the environment. But here we are not doomed. The program of the new presidential monarch is well known: it is war on the country’s social gains and irresponsibility towards the environment. But here we are not doomed. The legislative elections must show that after a vote of rejection and fear the time has come for a positive choice: the choice of The Future Together [France Unbowed’s electoral platform]. I call on the 7 million people who have come together around the program of which I was the candidate to mobilise and to remain united, whether or not they voted for Mr. Macron. The worst has been avoided – time for a Defiant Left! – Statement by Ensemble!

Ensemble! (full name in English Together! – Movement for a Left, Ecological and Solidarian Left), which is part of the Left Front and supported the presidential campaign of France Unbowed candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round, released this statement on May 7. Translate by Left Unity Voters have rejected the immediate danger of the right-wing taking power and what it would have entailed: challenging fundamental freedoms, rolling-back democratic and social rights, persecuting foreigners, ‘preference nationale’ or putting the ‘French first’ in a bid to whip up racism … Voters have rejected the immediate danger of the right-wing taking power and what it would have entailed: challenging fundamental freedoms, rolling-back democratic and social rights, persecuting foreigners, ‘preference nationale’ or putting the ‘French first’ in a bid to whip up racism … Nearly 11 million votes went to Marine Le Pen, revealing a surge in support for their rotten ideas across society. He was elected ‘by default’, taking votes from all sections of society in a bid to stop Le Pen being elected, not giving support to the policies he wants to develop – he obtained less than a quarter of votes in the first round. He has no mandate to dismantle the welfare state, increase social security contributions, attack employee rights and change pension plans as he sees fit. Following the rejection of the traditional two parties of government, the French Socialist Party and the Conservative style Republicans, we have seen the rise of a real left with 20% of votes cast for the radical left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. We can be certain that Macron will face a strong social movement and will not be able to get away with his attacks without a major political crisis. Macron intends to develop his ultra-liberal policies and force them through by presidential decree over the summer. Mobilising people against Macron’s policies must begin now. Mobilising people against Macron’s policies must begin now. Uniting to form a political alternative in the French General Election The next parliamentary elections will be decisive in mobilising the hope raised by Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s success in the first round of the French Presidential election. The next parliamentary elections will be decisive in mobilising the hope raised by Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s success in the first round of the French Presidential election. We need to elect genuine left representatives who will fight Macron’s policies and build an alternative. We have everything to play for. Macron must be prevented from obtaining a majority of deputies, drawn from the traditional parties of the right and the French Socialist Party, which will continue and worsen the policies of Hollande’s last five years in power. We need to elect genuine left representatives who will fight Macron’s policies and build an alternative. We have everything to play for. ‘Let us realise the promise of a new left in France’ - Statement by French Communist Party

The French Communist Party (PCF), part of the Left Front and supported the presidential campaign of Melenchon, released this statement on May 7. Original translation by the PCF and edited for clarity by Dick Nichols for Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal. This evening, the candidate from the National Front was roundly defeated. What a relief! 65 % of French voters refused to elect a head of state who promotes ideas of hatred and division, a project that is racist and xenophobic, and public policy that is violently discriminatory, economically liberal and warlike. This evening, the candidate from the National Front was roundly defeated. What a relief! 65 % of French voters refused to elect a head of state who promotes ideas of hatred and division, a project that is racist and xenophobic, and public policy that is violently discriminatory, economically liberal and warlike. Tonight, we share the deep-seated anger of the millions of people who felt ambushed by this second round. An ambush organised by the worn-out, perverse workings of the Fifth Republic. In the future, we do not want to have to be obliged to vote by default to defeat the far right. We never want to see the far right in such a position again. For this reason, we must build up to the victory of a genuine political change that will free France from the clutches of financial markets, that will put “humans first”, that will attack the domination of finance by granting new powers on all levels, opening the path to a new society of well-being, solidarity, justice, environmental preservation, peace and equality. It is not Emmanuel Macron, the candidate chosen by the world of finance and elected president this night, who will follow this path of progressive policies. He wants to commodify everything in society. His election win is a fragile one. We will be present in all battles against the anti-social program Macron is promoting, against the ultra-reactionary projects of the right and the far right. It is in this spirit that we approach the legislative elections to be held on June 11 and 18. The French Communist Party is fully engaged. No parliamentary majority has yet been formed by any party. In five weeks, our people will have a new opportunity to decide on our present and our future. It is in this spirit that we approach the legislative elections to be held on June 11 and 18. The French Communist Party is fully engaged. No parliamentary majority has yet been formed by any party. In five weeks, our people will have a new opportunity to decide on our present and our future. On the strength of the votes of millions of citizens for Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round of the presidential elections on 23 April, and with all the forces that supported his candidacy and those that may join us, we can go far towards electing a National Assembly that will truly represent us and constitute a new majority for action. United, we can win in many districts. Without unity, our electoral gains will be limited and leave room for more MPs from Macron’s “En Marche!” movement, the right and the far right. We have a major shared responsibility to the voters of the left and from the environmental movement. These voters are eager for a united front. The Communist – Left Front candidates whom we support are from the France of working people, from the public and private sectors, from all trades and professions, union leaders, committed citizens from all walks of life and backgrounds, young candidates bringing a breath of fresh air to politics as well as women and men of experience who have served in elected office locally. Alongside these supporters, on May 11 at 7 p.m., Pierre Laurent will launch our national campaign during a major rally at the Japy gymnasium in Paris. Let us remain strong and united as of today, to continue the combat against the far right and push back isolationist ideas. 