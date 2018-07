At a Johannesburg BRICS think tank, scholars get drunk on their own rhetoric

Two months from now, BRICS political rulers Michel Temer (Brazil), Vladimir Putin (Russia), Narendra Modi (India) and Xi Jinping (China) will join host president Cyril Ramaphosa, also at the Sandton Convention Centre. Each of their governments exudes an overwhelming stench of malfeasance.

Last November, to take just one example, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ “Paradise Papers” revealed secretive tax haven activities by these presidents or their close associates. While Temer and Putin may be most profoundly exposed, Ramaphosa himself has been implicated by investigative journalists in massive illicit financial flows via his mining houses Lonmin and Shanduka , and cellphone giant MTN which he chaired.

The local BRICS Business Council will convene simultaneously in late July, led by controversial “ Fourth Industrial Revolution ” proponent Iqbal Survé, who succeeded disgraced Eskom boss Brian Molefe as Council head last year. Survé’snewspaper chain carries non-stop cheery news about the BRICS, especially his Council leadership.

Three of the four other Council members are Transnet’s Siyabonga Gama, Aspen Pharmaceutical’s Stavros Nicolaou and Mediterranean Shipping Company’s Sello Rasethaba. All acquired prolific wealth amidst very serious charges of tender fraud ( Survé ), price fixing (), Gupta-denialism ( Gama ), spying on anti-corruption whistle-blowers ( Gama ), and even sexual harassment in the course of BRICS-related travel duties ( Rasethaba ).

The Business Council was founded in March 2013, when the BRICS heads-of-state summit came to Durban. As its enthusiastic chair, Molefe pronounced , “Our overarching goal as the SA BRICS Business Council is, therefore, to bring tangible projects to fruition more quickly and to strengthen the interface between the governments and private sectors of the BRICS economies.”

Before losing his job running Eskom in 2016 due to the notorious Gupta brothers’ bribery scandals, in which he became one of the country’s reviled officials, Molefe was chief executive of Transnet. During the 2013 BRICS summit, he signed a high-profile $5 billion loan from the China Development Bank to pay for Durban port improvements and new locomotives.

However, as investigative journalists at Amabhungane reported , “bought seven of the world’s most expensive portbecause itsstate-owned supplier [] inflated the price to pay off the” and then the South China Rail supplier of locomotives gave 21% kickbacks to the Guptas worth more than $400 million.

This rancid state-corporate nexus can be termed “BRICS from above.” In contrast, there are four active networks we might call “BRICS from the middle.” For although many (not all) intellectuals in Sandton this week seek ideological pro-BRICS synergy with the big boys, the BRICS Academic Forum members actually fit rather more comfortably within the upward-gazing BRICS Trade Union Forum, BRICS Youth and a ‘Civil BRICS’ network driven by NGOs.

All retain a generally positive attitude about promoting the BRICS bloc. None dare mention the specific stains of corruption spreading all around them. And all were told by DIRCO in no uncertain terms that their messaging must be provided in the form of polite policy ‘asks,’ spelled out at least a month before the BRICS summit. That way their ideas can be integrated into the formal agenda, with no distracting counter-summits or protests in late July to compete for the media’s and society’s attention.

(Dissent is left to traditional brics-from-below gatherings which since 2013 in Durban have offered constructive critique – e.g. in Hong Kong in 2017 and Goa in 2016 – and which in 2018 will be hosted by the United Front-Johannesburg under the slogan, “Break the BRICS.” Indeed there is thus in academia a close parallel between what Brazilian gender activist Laura Trajber Weisbich describes as a conflict between uncritical ‘civilised’ and critical ‘popular’ spaces when engaging the BRICS.)