'The Kurds': Internationalists or narrow nationalists?

Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from reposted from TeleSUR English

It seems impossible. I look down from the hilltop that I'm standing on to see a very narrow stretch of river — from here appearing rather insignificant. This, I'm told, is the mighty Tigris, and on the other side of it lies Iraq. Where I stand is Syria, the war-torn country that has already endured six years of destruction up to this point. To some in my company this particular region is more frequently called Rojava, but to the even more politically correct of comrades the name Democratic Federal System of Northern Syria is used (I will from here on use the abbreviation DFSNS rather than Rojava for reasons that will be explained later in this article).

Looking down at the calm of the river ahead of me, I'm amazed. I had crossed this border a couple of weeks before, but this is the first time I'm seeing it during the daylight. When I had crossed over, I realized that the flow of traffic — all lorries — was completely one-sided, traveling in the direction of Iraq. However, it was late at night and I was eager to see what this looked like during the day. Well, here I was, and the volume of traffic wasn't much higher at all. To be exact, I counted a sum total of zero cars making their way between the two countries over the half hour I stood there taking in the gorgeous scenery. There were a few more lorries than I had remembered seeing the last time around, but I knew one thing for sure — this was no ordinary border crossing.

This was a border that previously had been administered by the rival Ba'ath governments in both countries, but was now manned on both sides by Kurdish administrations. Yet the character of those two governing structures couldn't be more different, to such a degree that the Iraqi side under the control of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had decided to enact a full embargo and blockade against what was then called Rojava on March 19, 2016. It's now just about a year later, and the embargo hasn't been eased at all. There is no business as usual here.

A Kurdish imperialist project?

A few days later, I’m sitting in Qamishlo, the de-facto capital of the democratic self-administration of northern Syria. I’m trying to make sense of the dozens of pages of notes I’ve taken over the past few days while visiting civil society organizations, and while taking a break to catch up on the news in the rest of the world, I stumble across an article that a few of my Facebook friends have re-posted about how there is an imperialist project to establish a “Greater Kurdistan” in Iraq and Syria. It actually makes no difference which particular article I’m referring to. There are quite a few pieces that have been written on the topic which all more or less conform to the same thesis. I let out a chuckle at just seeing the headline, but once I get into the content of the article I’m not as amused. I let out a chuckle at just seeing the headline, but once I get into the content of the article I’m not as amused. I think to myself that this kind of lazy analysis is all too common and that it’s unfortunate that it finds traction among those who should frankly be a bit more investigative before publishing such theories. To be sure, if there’s one person who can understand the perspective of some self-proclaimed anti-imperialists who view the question of Kurdish self-determination as being almost entirely wrapped up with the machinations of the United States and the western powers in the Middle East, it’s myself. The first time I visited Basur (Southern Kurdistan, or northern Iraq) was in the early months of 2013. I came as a journalist who had the task of putting together a series of video stories about the development of the Kurdistan Regional Government, now operating at what appeared to be near independence from the central Baghdad government. The way I saw it, the U.S. had for a decade been engaged in the attempt to overthrow a number of states in the region, such as Iraq and Syria, Libya and Iran, and needless to say in those conquests imperialism was more than thrilled to use the shortcomings of the targeted governments (many times the national question and very real oppression of ethnic minorities) to facilitate its goal of regime change. No doubt this was the case in Iraq, where the KDP and PUK both took part in the U.S. campaign against the Ba’ath government, leading the PUK’s leader Jalal Talabani to become president of the country in 2005. As a result, my logic when it came to the idea that there was a Kurdish entity forming in northern Syria — another state targeted for regime change by my government — could only be that this was a new KRG that was emerging. 1. The Kurds’ do not have an identity of political positions

2. The narrow nationalism of Barzani’s KDP plays well with imperialism

3. Democratic confederalism is a break with the nation state

4. Rojava’s revolutionaries are not separatists

5. The relationship of the KDP and ENKS to the DFSNS is one of hostility

A Greater Kurdistan is incompatible with the Rojava Revolution