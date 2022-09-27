27 September
On Lenin’s Materialism and Empirio-Criticism: Critical Comments on a Confused Philosophy
27 September
Posle (Russia): Not a single soldier for the criminal war!
27 September
Ukraine war: Negotiations only way forward
27 September
Ukraine and the peace movement
27 September
Che as minister: The promotion of science and technology for Cuba’s socialist development
27 September
Turkey: HDP Vice Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan - 'As the Labour and Freedom Alliance, we will succeed together'
27 September
Sarah Parker: Socialist feminist and tireless fighter for Kurdistan
18 September
Rojava’s difficult transformation
18 September
The superfluous people of Eastern Ukraine
18 September
Left Party (Sweden) on elections: Right-wing coalition wins election by the narrowest of margins
18 September
Left Alliance (Finland): 'In politics, there are no strategies you can copy paste'
18 September
Video: Ilya Matveev on Russian imperialism

On Lenin’s Materialism and Empirio-Criticism: Critical Comments on a Confused Philosophy

Jason Devine
27 September 2022
Materialism and Empirio-Criticism

Gregory Zinoviev once aptly noted that around “everything that Lenin wrote there is always seething strife. Nobody can remain indifferent to his writings. You can hate Lenin, you can love Lenin to distraction, but you cannot remain neutral.” Nowhere is this truer than his famous 1909 book Materialism and Empirio-criticism: Critical Comments on a Reactionary Philosophy (MEC). More people have held this book up to be a Marxist masterpiece than have actually read it. However, it is terribly confused. Yes, Lenin correctly showed that Machism was idealism, but the book’s basic and ultimately harmful flaw is that he did so from the standpoint of pre-Marxist materialism. I say the latter because Anton Pannekoek was incorrect that Lenin’s basis was simple 18th and 19th century materialisms. Rather it was a hodgepodge of 18th century materialism, the materialism of Feuerbach, of Epicurus, and, above all, that of Plekhanov. What it did not present was the viewpoint of Marx’s dialectical logic. For Lenin was wrong in holding Marxism to be a philosophy, something Marx and Engels never held. He also did not comprehend the scientific, theoretical revolution that Marx’s materialist outlook represented as against all previous views. This is because, following Plekhanov, he collapsed all the abovementioned materialisms into one viz. he reduced the views of Marx and Engels to that of Feuerbach and others. Thus Lenin’s Materialism and Empirio-Criticism is not Marxist, but Plekhanovian. This is shown even more so by the fact that Lenin, during his study on Hegel, broke with MEC on all essential points. Finally, Lenin’s earlier position would also be later de facto repudiated by those Marxists in Soviet psychology who made real scientific advances by applying the activity-oriented approach, such as A.N. Leontiev, A. R. Luria, P. Galperin, and N. Talyzina, among others.

Download a PDF of the article by clicking the link below

On Lenin’s Materialism and Empirio-Criticism: Critical Comments on a Confused Philosophy
Topics
Marxist theory
Special coverage: Understanding Putin's war on Ukraine

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal has sought to carry a range of views from the socialist left to help understand the significance of this event. Particular attention has been paid to the voices of Ukrainian and Russian leftists who are at the forefront of resisting this invasion.

Read more