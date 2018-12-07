December 7, 2018 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — The rise of #MeToo, the anti-rape culture movement in India, the US women's strike and the pro-choice movements that have rocked Ireland and Argentina reveal that a new generation of feminist activists — some of whom may not have heard of “second-wave feminism” nor read the debates — is now organising for change.

They are fighting back because their hopes and aspirations for a better, more equal life are being thwarted. They experience oppression as women and as workers. They may not all identify as feminist (thanks to liberal feminism), but they are fighters against women’s oppression nonetheless.

These are some of the people Tithi Bhattacharya hopes to reach with Social Reproduction Theory, a collection of essays that focus on developing and linking class and gender theory.

Social reproduction theory is important, Bhattacharya believes, because one of the common charges against Marxism is that, as a theory, it is preoccupied with “class” at the expense of gender.

“The fundamental insight into SR is, simply put, that human labour is at the heart of creating or reproducing society as a whole”, she writes. “Capitalism, however, acknowledges productive labour for the market as the sole form of legitimate ‘work’, while the tremendous amount of familial as well as communitarian work that goes on to sustain and reproduce the worker, or more specifically her labour power, is naturalized into nonexistence.”

This new compilation covers a range of topics and debates, including: who constitutes the working class today; the problem of narrowly focusing on class struggle without taking into consideration women’s wider social role; and the relationship between exploitation — normally linked to class — and oppression — normally understood through gender and race.

The book is therefore aimed at broadening the discussion among Marxist feminists about how class and gender are connected, as well as influencing those who are active today in terms of the demands and tactics required to radicalise feminist struggles.

In her Introduction, Bhattacharya says that she hopes Social Reproduction Theory will contribute to “practicing critical thinking in open and exploratory ways to combat the challenges of our sly and dangerous times”, and to linking the struggles “in the sphere of production to those outside it in the sphere of reproduction”.

No one today would dispute the statistics showing that women still bear the brunt of the burden of social reproduction — the task of raising the next generation within the family unit — as well as being exploited as members of the working class.

What remains contentious, however, is the question of the sorts of alliances that can and should be made in our struggle for liberation. And this is where this book is most useful: it assists in developing a deeper understanding about how class and gender oppression work together and, in so doing, it can help those active in the struggles to transform lives now while not losing sight of the longer-term aim of eradicating capitalism.

In an era when there is a renewed interest in the ideas of Karl Marx and Marxism, this is a very important discussion to be having.

Strategy debates

Social reproduction theory stems from the strategy debates of the second wave of the women’s liberation movement. Its ebbing, and the ascendency of liberal feminism with its assorted forms of identity politics, has helped confuse many about what feminism’s goals originally were.

Marxist feminists have sought to challenge this. For instance, Lise Vogel in the 1980s reintroduced the notion of class, as well as social reproduction theory, into the debate. In her Oppression of Women: Toward a Unitary Theory, first published in 1983, Vogel first described “social reproduction theory” as an attempt to “place female oppression more directly within the Marxist understanding of the capital functioning”.

Back then, Vogel, who has contributed a Foreward to this collection, argued against “dual systems theory”, or the idea that struggles around gender and class are distinctive or autonomous systems.

The contributors to this book, including Nancy Fraser, Salar Mohandesi and Emma Teitelman, Susan Ferguson, Carman Teeple Hopkins, Serap Saritas Oran and Alan Sears, continue this approach, albeit with different emphases.

Socialist feminists have long understood women’s oppression as being connected with the rise of class society.

Marx, and particularly Frederick Engels, wrote about the origins of women’s oppression as being intertwined with the transition from pre-class to class society. While the exact process is still being studied, and is complicated, Engels argued in The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State that because women’s oppression had been historically intertwined with the rise of private property and the division of society into classes, it followed that women’s oppression would be eradicated along with the eradication of private ownership of the means of production.

Engels surmised that women’s emancipation would require women to be freed from the new bourgeois, male-dominated family structure and be able to work as equals in public industry — but he did not foresee that this alone would prove to be inadequate.

The Bolsheviks discovered in the process of leading the Russian Revolution that women’s emancipation did not simply come with the elimination of capitalist property relations or with women's involvement in the labour force.

Bolsheviks Clara Zetkin and Alexandra Kollontai could see that women’s emancipation also required a thorough-going transformation and eradication of all the backward social attitudes and ideological justifications that propped up the economic, social and political inequalities women had to bear, especially within the family.

Today, women are still carrying the double load: they work and still take the lion's share of responsibility in the family unit. The phrases “time poor” and “family/work/life balance” reflect the myriad pressures that the largely privatised social reproduction system foists on to them.

Bhattacharya quotes social reproduction theorists Joanna Brenner and Barbara Laslett, who describe the distinction between societal and privatised social reproduction in their “Gender and Social Reproduction: Historical Perspectives” like this: