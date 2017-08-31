Donate to Links
Lukács, alienation and class consciousness
August 31, 2017 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — Lukács was a hugely significant Marxist activist and philosopher. In Hungary, there is an attempt to write him out of history. Here, Counterfire's Chris Nineham discusses the core of Lukács' ideas on how our social relations are expressed in the form of traded objects, and the relationship between workers and the things they make.
