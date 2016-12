URGENT APPEAL: Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) leader arrested in police crackdown on BERSIH rally

By

November 18, 2016 — Arutchelvan, Central Committee Member of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) was arrested this evening as part of police crackdown on the eve of BERSIH 5 rally.

Coalition for Free and Fair Election (BERSIH) has called for mass rally on 19 November 2016. Five demands of the the rally are: Clean Elections, Clean Government, The Strengthening of Parliamentary Democracy, Right to Dissent and Empowering Sabah and Sarawak.

Police crackdown at the eve BERSIH rally today already rounded up at least 6 persons and the number is expecting to increase.

We call upon friends to send protest message to the Government of Malaysia to stop the crackdown and release all the detainees immediately.

Send the protest letter with demands:

1) Immediate release of all the detainees arrested during crackdown on BERSIH rally.

2) Stop crackdown on the BERSIH rally. Allow the people to assemble peacefully.

3) Respect the demands of Malaysian people for clean and fair elections.

Send the letter to:

Dato’ Sri Haji Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul RazakPrime Minister of MalaysiaTel : +603-8888 8000 | Fax : +603-8888 3444E-mail: ppm@pmo.gov.my

Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin HamidiMinister of Home AffairsTel: +603 8886 8000 / 3000 | Fax : +603-88891613 / +603-88891610E-mail: ahmadzahid@moha.gov.my

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Khalid bin Abu BakarInspector-General of PoliceTel: +603 - 2266 2222 Fax: +603 - 2070 7500E-mail: kpn@rmp.gov.my

email:(headquarters) pusat@partisosialis.org(international bureau) int.psm@gmail.com

visit our website at:http://partisosialis.org