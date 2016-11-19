Donate to Links
Click on Links masthead to clear previous query from search box
Recent comments
- First reply to your response
2 weeks 6 days ago
- Response by Dick Nichols
2 weeks 6 days ago
- This article does not seem right for these times
3 weeks 10 hours ago
- PLM Philippines condemns PSM leader arrest and police crackdown
4 weeks 5 days ago
- The content of Chomsky's
5 weeks 1 day ago
- How can you run an article
5 weeks 1 day ago
- On Marxist definitions of nationalism
6 weeks 15 hours ago
- Is this assessment valid?
6 weeks 2 days ago
- Credit markets
7 weeks 1 day ago
- lesser evil voting
7 weeks 2 days ago
URGENT APPEAL: Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) leader arrested in police crackdown on BERSIH rally
By International Bureau, Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM)
November 18, 2016 — Arutchelvan, Central Committee Member of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) was arrested this evening as part of police crackdown on the eve of BERSIH 5 rally.
Coalition for Free and Fair Election (BERSIH) has called for mass rally on 19 November 2016. Five demands of the the rally are: Clean Elections, Clean Government, The Strengthening of Parliamentary Democracy, Right to Dissent and Empowering Sabah and Sarawak.
Police crackdown at the eve BERSIH rally today already rounded up at least 6 persons and the number is expecting to increase.
We call upon friends to send protest message to the Government of Malaysia to stop the crackdown and release all the detainees immediately.
Send the protest letter with demands:
1) Immediate release of all the detainees arrested during crackdown on BERSIH rally.
2) Stop crackdown on the BERSIH rally. Allow the people to assemble peacefully.
3) Respect the demands of Malaysian people for clean and fair elections.
Send the letter to:
Dato’ Sri Haji Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak
Prime Minister of Malaysia
Tel : +603-8888 8000 | Fax : +603-8888 3444
E-mail: ppm@pmo.gov.my
Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi
Minister of Home Affairs
Tel: +603 8886 8000 / 3000 | Fax : +603-88891613 / +603-88891610
E-mail: ahmadzahid@moha.gov.my
Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Khalid bin Abu Bakar
Inspector-General of Police
Tel: +603 - 2266 2222 Fax: +603 - 2070 7500
E-mail: kpn@rmp.gov.my
email:
(headquarters) pusat@partisosialis.org
(international bureau) int.psm@gmail.com
visit our website at:
http://partisosialis.org
Comments
PLM Philippines condemns PSM leader arrest and police crackdown
To the following:
*Dato' Sri Haji Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak*
*Prime Minister of Malaysia*
Tel : +603-8888 8000 | Fax : +603-8888 3444
E-mail: ppm@pmo.gov.my
*Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi Minister of Home Affairs*
Tel: +603 8886 8000 / 3000 | Fax : +603-88891613 / +603-88891610
E-mail: ahmadzahid@moha.gov.my
*Tan Sri Dato' Sri Khalid bin Abu Bakar*
*Inspector-General of Police*
Tel: +603 - 2266 2222 Fax: +603 - 2070 7500
E-mail: kpn@rmp.gov.my
The Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) Philippines condemns in the strongest
possible terms the arrests, as a part of a police crackdown, on the
eve of the BERSIH 5 rally. We demand the immediate release of all
those arrested. We demand the release of Arutchelvan,
Central Committee Member of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).
We stand in solidarity with the demands of the BERSIH 5 movement:
1) Immediate release of all the detainees arrested during crackdown on
BERSIH rally.
2) Stop crackdown on the BERSIH rally. Allow the people to assemble
peacefully.
3) Respect the demands of Malaysian people for clean and fair elections.
Sonny Melencio
Chair, PLM