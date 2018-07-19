More than universal healthcare: the meaning of socialism

However, what is the meaning of “socialism” for its adherents? What do they want? One popular answer is provided by DSA member and New York Congressional candidate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Meet the Press:

"[T]he definition of democratic socialism to me, again, is the fact that in a modern, moral and wealthy society, no American should be too poor to live. And to me, that means every working-class American in this country should have access to dignified healthcare. Should actually be able to see a doctor without going broke. It means you should be able to send your kids to college and trade school if they so choose. And no person should feel precarious or unstable in their access to housing as our economy develops.”[3]

Ocasio-Cortez’s definition of socialism is unclear to say the least. What she proposes is not much more than the New Deal and the Great Society with their promises of affordable health care, social programs, housing, jobs, and higher wages. Others see a positive example of socialism in the Nordic countries with their welfare systems as a desirable socialist system.

This raises more questions than it answers. Does that mean socialism is just government programs and a welfare state? Was the Bernie Sanders campaign a socialist opening in US politics, even though he supports the Democratic Party and approves of imperialist wars and Apartheid Israel? Are the Nordic countries socialist despite hereditary monarchies and exploitative relationships with the third world?

The answer to all these questions is an uncompromising “no.” The surest way to deradicalize and discredit socialism is to empty it of all revolutionary content and make it perfectly compatible with the status quo. The simple fact is that words have meaning, and definitions matter. As socialists and communists, it is our task is to defend the revolutionary definition and meaning of socialism.

Before we can define socialism, we need to define its antithesis: capitalism. According to Russian revolutionary V. I. Lenin, "Capitalism is the name given to that social system under which the land, factories, implements, etc., belong to a small number of landed proprietors and capitalists, while the mass of the people possesses no property, or very little property, and is compelled to hire itself out as workers."[4]

Capitalism is the system that we endure now. Workers go to alienating and exploitative jobs with no purpose, save to buy the bare necessities and while their labor enriches the capitalists, who know no other mission save profit at any cost. The capitalist drive for profit has brought bloody wars, environmental devastation, and poverty. Billions live in dire poverty. Thousands of children die daily from easily curable diseases.

In the face of all the misery that capitalism brings, it is a wonder that there is not a general uprising against their rule. However, the ruling class has the state at its command with soldiers and police ready and willing to crush any revolt. In fact, the function of the state is the same - whether in Germany, Argentina, the United States or Iran - to maintain the rule of the bourgeoisie.

The capitalists do not rely only upon the stick, but during times of crisis and the threat of upheaval from below, they are willing to concede reforms. For instance, the New Deal in the 1930s came about due to mass movements led by trade unions and communists who forced the state to make wide-reaching reforms to forestall a revolutionary challenge. Under threat, the bourgeoisie will grant every reform, save for one: power. If the capitalists lose power, then the road is potentially open to socialism.

So what, then, is socialism? We can say socialism consists of three interrelated parts: (1) the class rule of the proletariat; (2) the abolition of private control of the means of production and the drive for profit by replacing them with social ownership and production for social need; (3) finally, a lengthy transitional stage whereby society is transformed with the ultimately mission of ending exploitation and oppression in order to create communism. Let us look at all three parts in turn.

Firstly: socialism is a system of class rule by the working class. It is the historical mission of the working class to emancipate itself and all the oppressed by overthrowing the capitalists and establishing their rule over society. Marx and Lenin identified this as the dictatorship of the proletariat. While the word “dictatorship” may leave a sour taste in the mouth, what they meant was something different than its modern meaning. The dictatorship of the proletariat is the beginning of real democracy for the vast majority of the people. As Lenin said: