Equality with a vengence: The over-incarceration of women
By Anna Kerr and Dr Rita Shackel
September 1, 2018 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from Precedent — The increased incarceration of women for violence-related offences in some Australian and overseas jurisdictions points to pervasive systemic gender bias and discrimination in the criminal justice process. Emerging anecdotal and recent research and court-related data are disturbing and suggest that women’s fundamental human rights and freedoms are under attack.
Read full article (pdf) here.