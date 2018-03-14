Philippines: The emergence of a united left opposition to Duterte

th

president of the Philippines in 30 June 2016, Filipinos and the international community have watched in horror at accounts of dead bodies found nightly in the country’s streets, linked to extra-judicial killings (EJKs). What is more appalling is that the police force, supposed to protect and serve people, are themselves involved in or directly doing the killings. Those familiar with the Philippine’s recent history, especially the heroic struggle by anti-dictatorship and democracy movements that toppled the brutal authoritarian rule of Ferdinand Marcos in 1986 wonder what is going on in the country.

Real Numbers Update

report from the website of the Philippine National Police (PNP) listed a total of 81,919 anti-drug operations, resulting in 119,361 arrests and deaths of 3,987 suspected drug users from 1 July 2016, to 17 January 2018. The Human Rights Watch

World Report 2018

, said more than 12,000 drug suspects were already killed in the same period. In a

speech

According to a feature article in the website of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), extra-judicial killing seems to be Duterte's hallmark campaign against criminality if his 19 years of service as mayor of his home city of Davao in southern Philippines is anything to go by. The CBCP article is worth noting for the similarity between Duterte's methods then as a city mayor and what is happening nationally now that he is the Chief Executive. The article described the operations of the dreaded Davao Death Squad (DDS), a vigilante group that Duterte founded. It allegedly killed 1,424 people from 1998 up to the end of 2015. From this number, the report listed that 132 were children under 17 years old, the youngest was 12 years old. The DDS, is believed to be responsible for summary executions of street children and individuals suspected of petty crimes and drug dealing in Davao. An article from The Guardian also described a hearing held by the Philippine Senate in March 2017, wherein Arturo Lascanas, a retired police officer and former leader of Duterte's first DDS hit squad claimed under oath that the president personally gave them orders to kill in 1989 when he was still mayor. The article further quoted Lascanas' admission that he personally killed about 200 people. Lascanas also alleged that Duterte's son and current Davao vice mayor, Paulo Duterte, had links to the drug trade. However, the Philippine Senate closed the hearing, for "lack of further proof".

article

in the website of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), extra-judicial killing seems to be Duterte’s hallmark campaign against criminality if his 19 years of service as mayor of his home city of Davao in southern Philippines is anything to go by. The CBCP article is worth noting for the similarity between Duterte’s methods then as a city mayor and what is happening nationally now that he is the Chief Executive. The article described the operations of the dreaded Davao Death Squad (DDS), a vigilante group that Duterte founded. It allegedly killed 1,424 people from 1998 up to the end of 2015. From this number, the report listed that 132 were children under 17 years old, the youngest was 12 years old. The article described the operations of the dreaded Davao Death Squad (DDS), a vigilante group that Duterte founded. It allegedly killed 1,424 people from 1998 up to the end of 2015. From this number, the report listed that 132 were children under 17 years old, the youngest was 12 years old. The DDS, is believed to be responsible for summary executions of street children and individuals suspected of petty crimes and drug dealing in Davao. An article from The DDS, is believed to be responsible for summary executions of street children and individuals suspected of petty crimes and drug dealing in Davao. An article from

The Guardian

also described a hearing held by the Philippine Senate in March 2017, wherein Arturo Lascanas, a retired police officer and former leader of Duterte’s first DDS hit squad claimed under oath that the president personally gave them orders to kill in 1989 when he was still mayor. The article further quoted Lascanas’ admission that he personally killed about 200 people. Lascanas also alleged that Duterte’s son and current Davao vice mayor, Paulo Duterte, had links to the drug trade. However, the Philippine Senate closed the hearing, for “lack of further proof”. First they came for the drug addicts When Duterte campaigned for presidency, he promised that if elected his means to stop drug use in the country “will be bloody” and that “ When Duterte campaigned for presidency, he promised that if elected his means to stop drug use in the country “will be bloody” and that “

there will be no need for more jails – just funeral parlours

.” The term “tokhang”, from the Visayan language meaning “to knock and plead” became the most feared word. It is because when a

Police Operation Tokhang

, goes to one’s neighbourhood, it practically means someone will get summarily executed or hauled to police station on mere suspicion of drug use. In February 21, the Department of Justice filed a In February 21, the Department of Justice filed a

motion

in the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 19

seeking to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), terrorist organizations. It

also sought to tag a UN special rapporteur, a former lawmaker, four former priests and at least 600 individuals as terrorists.

Included in the list of 600 is the UN special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, and Joan Carling, UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and currently co-convener of the Indigenous Peoples Major Group on Sustainable Development. The motion to tag activists as terrorists blur the lines of legitimate dissent and terrorism. It is doubly alarming because of the recently passed law granting subpoena powers to the police despite their implications in summary executions. This could lead to more impunity or it could also signal that activists will be the next target of tokhang operations. International human rights organisations already warned that indigenous leaders and environmental defenders are killed in the Philippines in an alarming rate.

tokhang

operations.

International human rights organisations already warned that indigenous leaders and environmental defenders are killed in the Philippines in an alarming rate.

Prospects for Left Unity?

After the ousting of Ferdinand Marcos, The Philippine Left was divided into various factions. The big question at this juncture in the country’s deeply worrying situation is whether the Left can unite in the fight against Duterte. Joshua Makalintal’s article about the