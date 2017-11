Revisiting the “killing times” in the Kimberley frontier of Western Australia

—

Historian and Honorary Research Fellow in the School of History at the University of Western Australia,has produced a monumental history of the “killing times” in the Kimberley region in the decades leading up to Federation.

It is estimated that 10,000 to 30,000 Aboriginal people lived in the area before police entered the region. It is impossible to calculate how many were killed in the decades of the land war.

is published by UWA Publishing.

Dr Owen has granted Links permission to publish the introduction to his book which can be viewed as a pdf file here

An interview with Chris Owen on Perth’s radio RTR can be heard here