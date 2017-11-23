Donate to Links
Revisiting the “killing times” in the Kimberley frontier of Western Australia
November 23, 2017 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — Historian and Honorary Research Fellow in the School of History at the University of Western Australia, Dr Chris Owen has produced a monumental history of the “killing times” in the Kimberley region in the decades leading up to Federation.
It is estimated that 10,000 to 30,000 Aboriginal people lived in the area before police entered the region. It is impossible to calculate how many were killed in the decades of the land war.
Every Mother's Son is Guilty: Policing the Kimberley Frontier of Western Australia 1882-1905 is published by UWA Publishing.
Dr Owen has granted Links permission to publish the introduction to his book which can be viewed as a pdf file here.
An interview with Chris Owen on Perth’s radio RTR can be heard here
