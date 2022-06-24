Putin’s war is driven by domestic politics: Interview with Boris Kagarlitsky

Interview with Boris Kagarlitsky by Paul Jay

June 24, 2022 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from TheAnalysis.News — NATO expansion and the defense of Donbas are not the primary motivations for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Boris Kagarlitsky. Stoking nationalism to shore up support for Putin’s government is. Two corrupt oligarchies fight a war that only fossil fuel firms and Western arms manufacturers can win.