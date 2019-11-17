A rich diversity: Underground channels and stream of US Trotskyism, 1928-1965

November 17, 2019 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — Perry Anderson once offered, in his Considerations on Western Marxism, a brief judgment regarding Trotskyism that certainly charmed a young (twenty-something) Trotskyist of 1976 like me. He wrote: “One day this … tradition – persecuted, reviled, isolated, divided – will have to be studied in all the diversity of its underground channels and streams. It may surprise future historians with its resources.”

Over the past four decades I have made my way down an increasing number of such channels and streams. And I have found much polemical garbage. Not all polemics are garbage, but some are: designed to emphasize one’s superiority while trashing others with whom one disagrees, even though the disagreements could be discussed in ways that usefully clarify complex realities. But this clarifying approach all-too-often is not the mode of functioning, or even the underlying purpose, in so many proliferating polemics on the Trotskyist left. Such stuff clogs certain internet sites and other venues down to the present day.

Not comfortable with indulging in such garbage (for all the mesmerizing certainties and fireworks and sly chuckles one can find there), I have been inclined to push forward in search of the riches to which Anderson alluded. Interested in contributions that might have relevance for evolving actualities and struggles of our time, I have found much of value.

The fruits of some such explorations, gathered by myself and my co-editors, can be found in the new documentary trilogy entitled US Trotskyism, 1928-1965: Emergence, Endurance, Resurgence, which consists of 2,258 pages of mostly primary sources (contributions from more than sixty different revolutionary activists – always passionate, often incredibly insightful, many relatively unknown, representing a collectivity of thousands more comrades over four decades). These three volumes also include commentary, contextualization, bibliographies, and detailed indexes.

This trilogy is part of a six-volume set entitled “Dissident Marxism in the United States,” being published by Brill, with paperback editions published by Haymarket Books, all under the banner of the Historical Materialism series. Before providing the overview of the new trilogy, I want to indicate how I see the term “Dissident Marxism.”

The Marxist tradition has exerted, from the late nineteenth century down through the late twentieth century, a powerful influence among those seeking to build working-class movements, struggling for a world better than that divided between powerful minorities enriched by the exploited and oppressed laboring majorities. Within this Marxist tradition, however, significant differences arose over how to properly understand and change the world. By the second decade of the twentieth century, an irreconcilable divergence had opened up between a reformist Social-Democratic wing and a revolutionary Communist wing of the Marxist movement (although this revolutionary wing was to become fatally compromised).

As time passed, both major currents were overwhelmed internally by a bureaucratization process that undermined creative, critical-minded thinking and democratic politics. Both Social Democracy and mainstream Communism were largely discredited by the time the twenty-first century arrived. In the eyes of many, Communism – as it crystallized during the dictatorship of Joseph Stalin – was discredited because it became a repressive (often murderous) bureaucratic tyranny which nonetheless proved incapable of surviving. Social-Democracy was discredited not only because it proved incapable of replacing capitalism, but even incapable of maintaining its own modest social reforms in the face of pro-business assaults and austerity programs.

“Dissident Marxism” refers to those breaking off from and independent of these two dominant forces. It is such dissident currents that are the focus of the six-volume set, “Dissident Marxism in the United States.” The first volume co-edited by Tim Davenport and myself, was entitled The “American Exceptionalism” of Jay Lovestone and His Comrades, 1929-1940. That has been followed by the US Trotskyist trilogy we are discussing here. (In addition to myself, Bryan Palmer labored on all three volumes in this project, the late Tom Bias worked on the first two, and Andy Pollack helped with the first). Two final volumes, to be edited by Howard Brick and myself, will focus on what we are calling “independent Marxism.”

In the United States of fifty years ago, the scholarly consensus – which enjoys residual influence down to our own time – was that Marxism has been a marginal and either malignant or ridiculous force in the history of our country. Increasingly, however, new research and reflection have been generating a different understanding: that Marxist currents in the United States, both “mainstream” and dissident, have actually had a significant impact upon labor and social movements, and our cultural life, and consequently have been of some importance in the shaping of that country’s history. This being the case, it strikes some of us as a reasonable and useful project to produce such volumes as these.

A challenge for scholars, but also for activists, is to understand what happened – to comprehend the weaknesses and failures, to be sure, but also to locate strengths, positive lessons, and durable insights. In order to do this, it is necessary to push past sweeping generalizations and consult primary sources to see what those who lived “back then” actually had to say. And that brings us to this trilogy. Those who are its focus are people who initiated and built what came to be known as the Trotskyist movement in the United States, in the form of a succession of organizations: the Communist League of America from 1928 to 1935, the Workers Party of the United States from 1935 to 1936, the Appeal Caucus inside the Socialist Party of America from 1936 to 1937, and finally the Socialist Workers Party beginning in 1938. The material in the trilogy follows this chronological and organizational evolution.

The pioneers of U.S. Communism were inspired by the 1917 workers’ and peasants’ revolution in Russia, led by Lenin, Trotsky and other outstanding revolutionary Marxists who went on to establish a Communist International in 1919. But many of these US pioneers were also rooted in deep traditions of American radicalism and labor activism associated, for example, with the Socialist Party of Eugene V. Debs and the Industrial Workers of the World. It was out of this milieu that US Trotskyism arose.

These revolutionaries were in basic agreement with ideas associated with Trotsky, yet they did not see themselves as being in orbit around a particular personality. They were revolutionary socialists who had been engaged in the struggles of U.S. labor, and had been centrally involved in creating what they hoped would be an effective Communist Party that would be capable of leading a transition from capitalist oppression.

It is worth noting that in 1951 the leadership of the Socialist Workers Party, the major force (small as it was) representing Trotskyism in the United States, proposed that the label of “Trotskyism” be set aside, that instead the party designate itself “in broad public political agitation as ‘Socialist’ or ‘Socialist Workers’ or ‘Revolutionary Socialist’, alternatively, as the occasion may demand.” Party leader James P. Cannon explained that the label could cause thoughtful workers to view the Socialist Workers Party “as a sectarian movement, as followers of some individual, and a Russian one at that.” He continued: