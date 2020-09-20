Socialist Alliance launches PDFs for study & education

This page lists all the Resistance Books titles (including some now out of print) plus a number of items which previously only existed as photocopied pamphlets.

For each title there is the option to download a PDF at no charge and/or to purchase the item from Resistance Books. (There are some gaps: the item may be out of print or may not have a PDF. But as long as a title has at least one of these it is listed.)

This list of publications has developed over several decades and represents a tremendous resource for educating new and existing generations of socialist activists. We hope that you find this resource useful. (Among other things, it means you can check out the contents of a title via PDF download before purchasing if you wish.)