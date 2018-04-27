Click on Links masthead to clear previous query from search box
South Korea: When workers become owners
April 27, 2018 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from International Strategy Center — It is important to identify factors behind workers’ self-management (WSM) companies’ success that can be applied to other cases: empowerment of workers through shared responsibilities, decision-making, and ownership; education to recover workers’ autonomy; and the reinforcement of workers’ control through first-hand experience of improved working conditions. These changes taken together are part of the solution to solving the problems confronting labor today. It is our hope that our examination of workers’ self-management provides some insight into how workers have succeeded in taking control back over their work and lives.
Download ISC’s Research Report Workers Become Owners: Woojin Traffic, a Korean Case Study of Workers’ Self-Management