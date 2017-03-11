Spanish state: big issues for Podemos left unresolved by congress

By Dick Nichols

March 11, 2017 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal — In the end the close result that participants and commentators alike were expecting never happened: at the second congress (“citizens’ assembly”) of the radical Spanish anti-austerity party Podemos, held in Madrid on February 11-12, the proposals and candidate list of outgoing general secretary Pablo Iglesias easily defeated those of outgoing political secretary Iñigo Errejón.

Many people awaiting the results in the Vistalegre congress centre were taken aback by the ease of Iglesias’s win. It contrasted with the December Podemos membership vote over the rules and voting methods to govern the congress, which saw Iglesias’s position barely surpass Errejon’s, by 41.57% to 39.12%. Just under 100,000 of Podemos´s 436,000 members voted in that first Spain-wide ballot in what had already become a fight for control of the organisation.

The third most supported proposal, of the Anti-capitalists, the other major current in Podemos, won 10.5% after the failure of its efforts to find a compromise agreement with the two larger groupings.

The three tendencies, while agreeing on the undemocratic nature of the slate method used to elect Podemos leaderships from its founding congress in October 2014 (“Vistalegre I”), had different ideas about what should replace that scheme, which had allowed members to elect an entire list of candidates with one click of the mouse button.

They also disagreed about the size of the State Citizens Council (ruling body between Podemos congresses), the powers of the general secretary and how the vote on documents should relate to the election of officeholders, with Iglesias spelling out that he would not stand for general secretary if the political line he supported lost.

On politics, they differed as to the reasons for the “missing million” votes lost at the June 26 Spanish general election (26J) by Unidos Podemos (“United We Can”), the electoral alliance of Podemos and the United Left (IU) and by the broader formations in which they both take part in Catalonia, Galicia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands. Another important point of divergence was how to orient to their older rival for leadership of the left, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), which had managed despite all polls to the contrary to stay ahead of Unidos Podemos on 26J.

However, just six weeks later, at “Vistalegre II”, the Iglesias forces achieved an absolute majority in the vote on the four congress documents—political perspectives, organisational proposals, ethical principles and gender equality. They also won a majority in the election for the 62 members of the State Citizens Council who are elected on an all-Spanish basis (the Council also includes the general secretaries elected at the level of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities and four representatives of Podemos’s local circles.)

The lowest vote achieved by Iglesias´s platform, called Podemos Para Todas (“Podemos For All”), was 53.63% (for its ethical principles document), while the highest vote received by Errejon’s platform Recuperar La Ilusión (“Recover Hope” or “Recover The Dream”) was 35.6% (for its gender equality document). The best result for the Anti-capitalists platform Podemos En Movimiento (“Podemos in Motion”) was 11.63% (for its ethics document), while the joint document on gender equality that it negotiated with Podemos Para Todas scored 61.68%.

In the election for general secretary, uncontested by Errejón, Iglesias easily defeated his only rival, Podemos Andalusian MP Juan Moreno Yagüe, by 89.09% to 10.91%. In the election for State Citizens Council 37 members of the Iglesias ticket, 23 members of the Errejón ticket and two members of the Anti-capitalist ticket were successful, winning respectively 60%, 37% and 3% of the positions. This result corresponded to 49.7%, 33.6% and 13.8% of the votes cast, with the under-representation of Anti-capitalists being due to the voting system adopted in the December ballot. The Anti-capitalists’ candidates for the State Citizens Council won a higher vote than any of the platform’s documents, while the vote for the Podemos Para Todas ticket was lower than the vote for its documents.

According to an analysis in the February 13 edition of the internet daily El Diario, the Anti-capitalists’ ticket would have won 10 seats if their own proposal on voting method had been adopted in the December ballot, and nine seats if Errejon’s proposal on voting method had succeeded. Under either system, the fourth ticket running, Podemos en Equipo (“Podemos as a Team”), would have won one seat with its 1.8% of the vote.

At the first meeting of the newly elected State Citizens Council, on February 18, a 15-strong executive was elected (by 76 votes to 0, with two abstentions). It has 11 “Pablistas”, three “Errejonistas” and one “Anticapi”. The same meeting eliminated Errejon’s former position of political secretary and replaced him as Podemos spokesperson in the Spanish parliament with Irene Montoro, who is also a spokesperson for the party, along with its organisational secretary Pablo Echenique. Errejón is now in charge of strategic analysis and political change and has agreed to be put forward as lead candidate for the Community of Madrid in 2019.

The immediate key to Iglesias’s victory was the big jump in participation in voting: with nearly 20,000 new members joining up in January, between 155,000 and 157,500 took part (around 34% as against 22.7% in December). Of the approximately 62,500 extra votes going to the three main tickets, over two-thirds (42,500) went to Podemos Para Todas, with Recuperar La Ilusión gaining 15,000 and Podemos En Movimiento 5000.

The full range of reasons for this surge in support for the positions of Iglesias remain to be pinned down, but a major factor was his declared intention to resign if Podemos Para Todas did not win. That commitment confronted the Podemos membership with the disturbing thought of their party having to fight in the cockpit of Spanish politics without its most charismatic and pugnacious spokesperson.

Another plausible factor would have been the increased participation by those Podemos members committed to maintaining united work with the United Left (IU) in Unidos Podemos. This position was supported by Podemos Para Todas and Podemos En Movimiento but cast into doubt by Recuperar La Ilusión.

Another could have been the compromise character of the Podemos Para Todas document, which picked up what some Podemos members may have seen as valid points in the two other positions and put them in a concrete perspective—that of assembling the conditions for winning the next cycle of elections in Spain (2019-2020).

Neither Podemos En Movimiento nor Recuperar La Ilusión challenged Iglesias for the position of general secretary. Their acceptance that “Pablo is the leader” could have given two contradictory impressions: either that these two platforms were not really fully convinced of their own positions (if the Iglesias’s line needed to be contested by forming an opposing faction, why should its lead exponent go unchallenged?) or that it was “safe” for the Podemos membership to vote for their positions because Iglesias would still be there.

‘A machete fight’

Iglesias’s undertaking to resign as general secretary if his platform was defeated hung over the month of debate before congress—four weeks of public meetings, daily TV and radio interviews, YouTube clips and often violent social media exchanges among the competing tendencies. Over this period and especially in the last week, discussion of political differences morphed into “a machete fight” (phrase of writer Santiago Alba Rico) of personal attacks, “revelations” about the past “disloyalty” of opponents, and conspiracy theories.

Symptomatic was a February 5 article on the internet site El Diario by Luis Alegre, Podemos founder and former general secretary in the Madrid region. He ascribed the turmoil in the organisation to a “gang” of four or five who had made Iglesias their political captive. Alegre wrote: “Since we founded Podemos I haven’t met anything as dangerous for Pablo and the project as the clique that is presently prepared to destroy everything in order to preserve their role as courtiers.”

Alegre’s vision of developments was shared by a number of left intellectuals, like philosophy lecturer Carlos Fernández Liria. He maintained that agreement between the contending sides had always been possible and “in the only desirable way—by organising Podemos´s internal pluralism. As general secretary, Pablo Iglesias could easily have sat all the parties down and forced an agreement.”

Why didn’t he? Because a few people had another strategy for achieving unity, the elimination of all those who dared to disagree…anyone who didn’t agree to participate in that war was immediately dubbed “Errejonist”. In the end, nearly everyone who built Podemos and the majority of those who made up Pablo Iglesias’s [original] team ended up being “Errejonist”.

As for the “few people” that supposedly had Iglesias in their thrall—including Irene Montero and MP Rafael Mayoral—they had, according to Fernández Liria, “decided that Podemos could be fixed up quick smart, with the same procedures they had used previously in the Communist Youth”. To back up his point Fernández Liria circulated on the social networks a photo of the team that organised Vistalegre I—28 of the 31 in the photo were now supporting Errejón.

In a February 8 radio interview, Errejón himself said that “if the theses that go with Pablo Iglesias prevail, it will be harder to get [prime minister Mariano] Rajoy out of the Moncloa [the prime minister’s residence], to change the Spanish political system.” For Errejón, “the problem isn’t Pablo…[it is] that there has been the pushing aside of the comrades who went with the original Podemos. The bulk of that grey matter is with me on the Recuperar La Ilusión ticket: at the same time an ideological turn has taken place that has distanced us from those citizens left politically orphaned since Rajoy arrived at the Moncloa.”

How much truth was there to this charge? In its campaign, Recuperar La Ilusión portrayed its position with a picture of an eggplant with the slogan “Recover The Purple”(the colour of Podemos) and the line “Neither IU Nor PSOE: Build Social Majority On the Basis of Common Sense, Not Old Labels”.

In a February 9 El País interview, Iglesias replied to this position, which implied that he had broken with Podemos’s founding self-description as neither left nor right but “transversal” and committed to “occupying the centre of the political chessboard”.

I believe we are in a historical phase in which Podemos needs to continue to be broadly based, but that doesn´t mean looking like other political parties. It’s not about becoming normal, not about beginning to dress or talk like the usual politicians. It’s about continuing to look like our society. It’s what I call coherence. There are comrades who—legitimately—have the view that Podemos should look like the rest of the parties: that’s something that’s obviously happening a bit with Iñigo himself, with his style of communication. I joke with him a lot about it: ‘Mate, how much your dress sense has changed in the last two years!’.

Iglesias also made clear that his positions were his own, adding that “in politics you have to be courageous, and if there are differences these need to be openly confronted. To try to discredit someone’s ideas by creating scapegoats, pointing to comrades and talking about them as a clique is something that hurts us, is alien to our political culture, and makes people who have committed to us feel ashamed.”

The fight also spread out beyond the bounds of Podemos itself, because of differing views as to how far to take the alliance with IU in Unidos Podemos. Asked about the possibility of fusion with the older organisation Errejón replied “emphatically not”, while Santiago Alba Rico, who stood on the Recuperar La Ilusión ticket for the State Citizens Council, wrote on February 5:

Some of us have never seen a risk that Podemos will convert itself into a new PSOE, if only because we aspire to bring together the symbolic and political capital that the PSOE had in 1982[1] in order to carry out a completely different policy. On the other hand, we do see a very serious danger that Podemos will turn into a new IU or—worse still—that Vistalegre II will refound the old—the oldest—CP[2].

IU leaders Alberto Garzón and Ismael González felt compelled to take a stand on behalf of their organisation:

We view with enormous concern how in the framework of the internal debate in Podemos different factions have made a routine practice of in different ways lacking in respect towards IU. It’s not a question of using abusive terms, but of the attempt to smear the reputation of our organisation and to put it up as counterexample to the proposal of each faction. For us in the leadership of IU this is an intolerable and disloyal practice and we call on the leaders of Podemos to reflect deeply about it. All areas of political convergence, from the institutional to the social, feel the effects of this type of statement.

In this inflamed situation the attempt to bring the warring sides to a compromise agreement by two outgoing leaders of Podemos’s work, Carolina Bescansa (political and social analysis) and Nacho Álvarez (economy) predictably failed: they then announced that they would not be standing for re-election.

Roots of the conflict

How did this “discussion”, which was overwhelmingly—even excessively— public, arrive at this point of open factional warfare?

The roots of the conflict lie in the progressive breakdown of the original concept of Podemos—designed by Errejón and Iglesias and adopted at Vistalegre I—as an “electoral war machine”. The underlying assumption, encouraged by Podemos’s 8% (five seat) debut in the 2014 European election and subsequent surge in the polls, was that the new project had the dynamism and potential social support to rapidly win elections in the Spanish state and wrest political power from the establishment (in Iglesias’s phrase, “storm heaven”).

This conception of a “Podemos that wins”, which led to the centralisation of all power in a leadership elected by a slate system, left the organisations’ 600-700 local branches (“circles”) and its most committed activists with little role except to hand out propaganda at election time. At Vistalegre I it was opposed by then-European MP Pablo Echenique and the Anti-capitalists, whose joint proposal for a decentralised structure with a greater role for the circles lost to the Errejón-Iglesias ticket by 12.37% to 80.71%.

The illusion that Podemos could rapidly achieve majority electoral support through blitzkrieg did not last long. Between November 2014 and March 2015, the new party generally led the polls, but then began the counterattack of the establishment. First was the media-boosted arrival in all-Spanish politics of Citizens, “the Podemos of the right”, to be followed by concocted scandals about Errejón being paid by the University Of Malaga for non-existent research and “tax evasion” by Podemos founder Juan Carlos Monedero on income received for advising the Venezuelan, Ecuadorian, Nicaraguan and Bolivian governments. By October 2015, Podemos had collapsed to 10.8% support in the CIS poll.

Over the same period, the “electoral war machine” model as applied to the February 2015 leadership elections in autonomous communities (states, in Australia) and municipalities led to a string of faction fights and resignations, especially as the central Podemos leadership had decided to endorse its own Claro Que Podemos (“Of Course We Can”) tickets in 12 of the 16 regions being contested, as well as in major cities. These lists were an open invitation to careerists attracted to the new party to get themselves “official” endorsement—with near certainty of election given that the Claro Que Podemos documents for the election had won over 80% support. They provoked a protest letter from ten “unofficial” teams in seven different regions, which said:

Either we’re all official or no-one is: because there’s no First Division or Second Division Podemos. We demand an express correction from the national leaders who are publicly supporting some candidates at the expense of others so that the campaign is not seen to be distorted.

The result of the election was that leadership-endorsed candidates won in 10 of the 12 regions in which they stood, with Aragón—won by Echenique’s team—and La Rioja as the exceptions. The closest-run contest was in the Community of Madrid (the Madrid region), where the Anti-capitalists just failed to win a majority of the executive. An Anti-capitalist-supported ticket also won Navarra (uncontested by the “Pablistas”) and, with European MP Teresa Rodríguez as candidate, was later to win Andalusia.

Within months, however, the newly elected regional teams started to experience crises. By the end of 2015, regional general secretaries in Galicia, Cantabria, Catalonia and the Basque Country (Euskadi) had either resigned or been replaced in new elections: by the end of 2016 new teams had to be elected in Euskadi, La Rioja, the Community of Madrid and Catalonia.

The internal atmosphere in Podemos after Vistalegre 1 and over 2015 has been described by Emmanuel Rodríguez (of Anti-capitalists):[3]

As against the more or less chaotic but collaboration-based organisation of the previous months, the method for electing Podemos’s governing bodies inexorably gave rise to rivalry and confrontation. It was the reason that trust became an increasingly scarce commodity in the lower levels of the organisation. The primaries pitted recently formed groups mostly lacking in political experience against each other and ended up destroying the assembly-based dynamic that had been at the origin of Podemos. The “winner-take-all” prize to the ticket gaining the majority—in the form of official recognition as “leader” and later perhaps as candidate in elections—encouraged endless struggles for slices of power that were, at the end of the day, ridiculous.

For Rodríguez, the only antidote to this bonfire of the vanities was “the places with greater maturity and experience”:

There, where the circles were structured according to the heritage of the assemblies that arose out of the 15M experience, the situation somehow managed to be saved. But in most places, those where a critical mass did not exist capable of restoring a virtuous circle of collaboration, Podemos was reduced to a group of mates, now proclaimed to be its “citizens council”: a bureaucratic ghost without any implantation in those regions where living reality refused to jump through the Podemos hoop.

Podemos’s election results in the May 2015 regional elections, while reaching a respectable 14%, gave no support to the “storming heaven” thesis of Vistalegre 1. The PSOE held off its new rival in all autonomous communities and—revealingly--the broad progressive municipal tickets (“confluences”) built from below and involving both left parties and social movements won up to 25% of the vote as well as a number of important cities, including Barcelona and Madrid.

Podemos’s success in the December 20, 2015 general election (20D), where it and the confluences in which it took part scored 5.21 million votes with a campaign presenting itself as Spain’s one hope for political renewal and the only all-Spanish force committed to recognising its plurinationality, certainly showed the party recovering momentum. However, in hindsight this step forward also turned out to be a step down the road to a crisis that was to fully materialise after the June 26 repeat general election: this saw Unidos Podemos lose 1.063 million votes compared to the separate Podemos and IU results in December.

Internal tensions got a more immediate boost in March 2016 when organisational secretary Sergio Pascual, close to Errejón, was sacked by Iglesias. The reasons why Iglesias lost confidence in Pascual were various, including his support for the organised resignation of a third of Podemos’s Madrid executive in order to force the resignation of the Madrid region general secretary, concern that Pascual was exacerbating relations with various regional leaderships and suspicion that Pascual’s activities were being shared on an exclusive “Errejonist” Telegram channel within the leadership.

As a result, Pablo Echenique became the new organisational secretary, stating as condition that the Vistalegre 1 slate system be modified to allow greater representation for minorities. The sacking worsened relations between Iglesias and Errejón, who disappeared from public view for nearly a fortnight. According to Iglesias supporter Juan Carlos Monedero, commenting on his blog on December 26, “the resignations in March 2016, that sought to force a change in the general secretary [of Madrid region], showed that there were people who were setting up a party within the party.”

Other tensions lay beneath the surface. Most importantly, after December 20 Podemos had called for the formation of a left government with the PSOE, an offer the PSOE rejected in favour of forming a “government of change” with Citizens. When the Podemos State Citizens Council discussed whether or not to allow through abstention the formation of such a government, a number of its members spoke in favour. They were fearful that voting against--along with the ruling conservative People’s Party (PP)—would alienate voters for whom anything would be better than leaving the door open to the possible return of a PP government.

The issue was put to the Podemos membership, which voted nine-to-one against allowing a PSOE-Citizens government and in favour of Podemos continuing to pressure the PSOE into forming a coalition government of the left. According to the PSOE and the commercial media, that decision made Podemos responsible for Spain having to face a second general election within six months.

Meaning of 26J?

Podemos as “electoral war machine” ground to a final halt after 26J, the first reverse in the organisation’s short history. While both sides to the simmering conflict that was about to erupt could agree on that obvious fact, they had different readings as to why Unidos Podemos had lost over a million votes. That reality in turn influenced the discussion as to what sort of “machine” should replace the now-wrecked model that had been adopted at Vistalegre I, effectively making Vistalegre II a refoundation congress for the young organisation.

The growing dispute between the Igleais and Errejóm wings of what had been a single majority at Vistalegre I was exacerbated by the complexity of an election result which went against all poll predictions (creating a flurry of introspection amongst the pollsters) and allowed a range of plausible interpretations as to what had happened in the hearts and minds of voters. The statistics of the result and a post-election Metroscopia poll of 4000 voters as to the reasons for their choice made clear enough where the million-plus votes lost to Unidos Podemos had mainly gone: