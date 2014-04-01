Trotskyism in Cuba (PDF book)

Trotskismos em Cuba – Retrato de um Encontro Nojosa Edições, São Paulo, 2021 (digital book).

Collected texts organized by Flo Menezes of the I Encuentro Académico Internacional León Trotsky: vida y contemporaneidad – un abordaje crítico, from May 2019, in Havana, Cuba.

Texts by Don Esteban Volkov (Trotsky's grandson) and notable Communist and Trotskyist militants such as: Frank García Hernández, Paul Le Blanc, Éric Toussaint, João Batista Aragão Neto, Roberto Massari, Simón Rodríguez, Bryan Palmer, Alan Woods, Sándor John and others. Now updated to include text from Ernest Tate (1934-2021) (Texts in Portuguese, Spanish and English)

Download here