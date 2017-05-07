New Catalan political space: one hurdle cleared on the road to left unity

By Dick Nichols By

The struggle to build a Catalan political force inspiring the level of support and activism needed to implement radical social change took a step forward in Barcelona on April 8, when the new "political subject" provisionally called Un País en Comú ("A Country Together") held its founding congress. Un País en Comú, whose final name will be decided by membership referendum, is the third Catalan progressive unity project with en comú ("together" or "in common") in its title. The first, in June 2014, was the broad activist coalition that under the name of Barcelona En Comú won the May 2015 Barcelona city council election. In defeating the ruling conservative nationalist Convergence and Union (CiU) the new formation made former housing rights activist Ada Colau the city's mayoress and a reference point for radical politics across the Spanish state. The potential activist base of Un País en Comú includes the radical municipalism that not only took Barcelona en Comú to victory but also saw similar platforms succeed in other cities and towns; people from the indignado (15M) movement and the various "tides" against health and education cuts; left supporters of a Catalan right to self-determination but not necessarily of Catalan independence; environmental activists in campaigns such as for river and wetland preservation; and campaigners for women's rights, refugees and the recovery of the historical truth concerning the oppression suffered in Catalonia under the Franco dictatorship.

Colau and Domènech, both of whom enjoy respect across nearly all parts of the Catalan left, were essential to the project's getting off the ground: they were a guarantee both that the interests and contributions of the existing parties would be properly incorporated, but also that the new project would be qualitatively different from any conceivable all-party coalition and that no-one can reasonably claim that Un País en Comú is just a rehash of the old left. Colau and Domènech, both of whom enjoy respect across nearly all parts of the Catalan left, were essential to the project’s getting off the ground: they were a guarantee both that the interests and contributions of the existing parties would be properly incorporated, but also that the new project would be qualitatively different from any conceivable all-party coalition and that no-one can reasonably claim that Un País en Comú is just a rehash of the old left. What process?

The 1500 of Un País en Comu's 9300 members who attended the April 8 congress had the job of successfully concluding the specific process needed to create the new political and social space. This process was partly shaped by the project's ambition: to create an instrument that can win government in Catalonia by becoming the voice of the majority that has been suffering falling living standards since the 2008 financial and economic crisis – workers and the unemployed, pensioners and young people, migrants and refugees, the self-employed and small business. We’ve seen that we need an instrument of a certain stability at a moment that is an historic opportunity. Writing previously in the February 2 Catalan edition of the on-line daily El Diario, Parés had outlined three ways in which Un País en Comú would be different: in its recognition that the present territorial structure of the Spanish state is exhausted and that “a new road to a new country [Catalonia] must be taken”; in its ambition to replace the dominant pro-independence versus anti-independence axis in Catalan politics with one where overcoming elite rule by putting “ordinary people at the centre of political action” is the priority; and in its commitment to building the new political space on the basis of citizen participation. [T]he starting point for building a more inclusive and sustainable economy guided by the common good lies in asking ourselves how people's needs are really to be satisfied and how we can organise an economy and society that respects the laws, cycles and rhythms of nature without excluding anyone.

The link between an ecological and a feminist vision of the alternative to neo-liberal capitalism also featured: The other overarching themes of the text are those of popular sovereignty – over “everything” and not just Catalonia’s status as a nation – and the primacy of the democratically decided common interest over private gain. Another consistent theme is the affirmation of “female” virtues of solidarity and cooperation over and above competitiveness. The banner at the front of the conference hall on April 8 summed up what the document had articulated in detail: “A Country Together – sustainable, solidarity-based, feminist, diverse, egalitarian, progressive, courageous, municipalist, sovereign, fraternal, cooperative and democratic.” The banner at the front of the conference hall on April 8 summed up what the document had articulated in detail: “A Country Together – sustainable, solidarity-based, feminist, diverse, egalitarian, progressive, courageous, municipalist, sovereign, fraternal, cooperative and democratic.” The The Appendix to this article summarises the content of the initial draft, which was organised along six axes. These were: for a new economic and environmental model based on the common good; for a new model of social provision; for a country that is fraternal and sovereign in all spheres; for a democratic and feminist revolution; for an inclusive country where everyone fits in; and for a project for the country that is decided from its regions.

Initial amendments

This initial text was discussed at 74 face-to-face meetings organised by 700 volunteers as well as on an online platform. In total, over 3500 participated in this process of feedback, producing over 2000 contributions. A majority of the amendments were incorporated into a revised text: those rejected were judged as either too concrete for a document that outlines general orientations and priorities or as proposing an orientation different to that of the draft.

How did the amended text change as a result of discussions at times quite critical of the original text (the summaries of the face-to-face discussions are available here while the online discussion took place here)?

Some important amendments related to the analysis of context and overall goals, with the global capitalist nature of the economic and ecological crisis made explicit, along with an anti-capitalist perspective to overcome it. The role of the Franco dictatorship as it repressed Catalan society, culture and language was also given sharper emphasis. Probably the two other issues that raised most comment were the original text's commitment to reforming the European Union and the absence of a specific section on the rights, struggles and needs of young people, especially when the younger generation was the active core of the indignado revolt.

On Europe, the amended text reflected greater scepticism about the reformability of the EU: Congress: amendments and interim leadership elections On April 8, sixteen amendments were put before congress on the grounds that they embodied a different approach to that proposed in the draft. The most important of these concerned the attitude of Un País En Comú towards the Catalan national struggle. The text from the animation group proposed the goal of a “democratic and environmentally just Catalan social republic” as maximum expression of Catalan national sovereignty. Such a republic would look to share sovereign powers with a Spanish state of a “fully plurinational” character. On April 8, sixteen amendments were put before congress on the grounds that they embodied a different approach to that proposed in the draft. The most important of these concerned the attitude of Un País En Comú towards the Catalan national struggle. Podem goes, then stays...

With its founding congress, an important hurdle for the popular unity project that is Un País En Comú was cleared. This was despite the last minute withdrawal of Podem, whose leadership in Catalonia claimed that the conditions for its ongoing participation had not been met. Podem members had signed the initial call for the new project, participated actively in the development of its draft founding text, the organisation of debates and in the amendment process. However, they had voted in a March 18-20 referendum that three "indispensable" conditions for Podem's participation in the new formation had not been met.

The first condition was that Un País en Comú have a code of ethics from its founding (and that it not be formulated in the one-year transition phase after foundation). Podem organisational secretary Ruth Moreta said on calling the referendum: "As far as transparency and ethics are concerned, there can be no period of transition."

The second was that the election system for the interim leadership bodies be proportional on the basis of individual candidates or open lists (not slates). The third was that the entire Podem membership in Catalonia (up to 52,000) be able to vote as in a Podem election (that is, without going through separate enrolment in the membership list of Un País en Comú). The document launching the Purple Tide – whose purpose was to establish what sort of organisation Podem members thought Un País en Comú should be – had said: “We believe that formulas of coalitions between parties and deals done by tops are to be avoided in favour of participation by citizens and the social movements, going beyond the frameworks set out by the different political actors.” Podem’s preconditions had emerged out of a membership consultation process launched by its leading bodies in November, called the “Purple Tide” (purple is the party’s colour) and involving over 1500 members from 90-plus local and district circles (branches). * The insistence of the three other parties participating that voting be at a physical congress (and not on line, as in Podemos). The documents says: “Various members of the other parties informed us of the ‘danger’ that participation opened to Podem members would see representatives of the smaller formations[1] ‘wiped’ from the leadership bodies of the New Political Subject and that all political sensibilities had to be taken into account. We are resolute defenders of plurality and participation, and we understand that this is a very big change in political culture and that it could generate insecurity in other formations. However Podem cannot give up its way of understanding political participation.”

* The proposal that the interim executive be composed of four members per party (16 in all) and 14 independents. After rejecting any idea of a “party list”, Podem suggested that the parties put forward individual candidates and that Xavier Domènech put forward a list to round out the interim executive team.

* The refusal of the other parties to adopt a code of ethics right from the founding congress. Podem presented a draft code of ethics covering issues such as party financing by banks and private enterprise; a 60% participation by women in elected bodies; limitations on holding elected positions and on terms in elected positions. The document said: “The proposal that the rest of the parties made us was that this code of ethics be set back until after the founding of the new space. This puts Podem in a difficult situation, given that we are being asked to take part in a political space where we still don’t know the ethical and democratic rules.”

Despite a number of concessions from the other parties (acceptance of on-line voting for the interim leadership bodies, presentation of a draft code of ethics) the referendum went ahead. When the result was announced on March 20, 3900 members had taken part with 60.5% supporting the position of the leadership. The participation rate was only 7.46% of the total membership and only 11.45% of the active membership (Podem members are “active” if they have taken part in one on-line activity in the past year). By contrast, 15,000 Podem members took part in the vote on documents and leadership in the second Podemos citizens’ assembly (congress) for the Spanish state (in February). Despite a number of concessions from the other parties (acceptance of on-line voting for the interim leadership bodies, presentation of a draft code of ethics) the referendum went ahead. When the result was announced on March 20, 3900 members had taken part with 60.5% supporting the position of the leadership. Its stated reasons were that: Podem then stated on March 30 that it would be withdrawing its candidate lists and not taking part in the founding congress at all. Its stated reasons were that:

* The right of Podem members to vote on an equal footing with others was not guaranteed for various technical and legal reasons;

* The founding congress of Un País en Comú would be open only to those registered on the Un País en Comú membership list;

* There was no guarantee of the neutrality of the voting system;

* The agreed code of ethics had not been ratified.