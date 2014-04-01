Venezuela’s ‘21st Century Socialism’ and Marx, Lenin and Luxemburg on the role of cooperatives — A response to Marta Harnecker
By Stansfield Smith
July 23, 2018 Marta Harnecker, author of numerous books and articles advocating her vision of “21st Century Socialism” in Latin America recently published an article that was translated into English and appeared on Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal as “Venezuela After the Elections: What is to be done?”
We should note first of all that the most important issue facing Venezuela after its May 20 presidential election is coping with the continually increasing US-Canada-European Union economic sanctions and their goal of overturning Chavismo in Venezuela. Of this Harnecker says little. She begins with Chávez’s vision for Venezuela:
Harnecker then jumps into “Post-Election Challenges”. We cannot follow her so quickly. The above are the views of Chávez, except for Harnecker’s own assertion that the Soviet Union was “state capitalist” (a term that has the “advantage” that nobody actually knows what it means). But Harnecker does not bother to look at the degree to which Chávez’s vision has become a reality and what has obstructed its implementation.
Venezuela has not built socialism; the country remains capitalist. Nor can Venezuela be said to have a superior form of democracy when Washington and the local oligarchy possess significant power to heavily influence the nation's voters and disrupt their practice of popular democracy. Chávez did build a socialist party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), but it is more a bureaucratic organ than an organ of popular protagonism.
Bolivarian Venezuela has made great achievements providing housing, food, services, education and self-respect for the people. It has been a strong anti-imperialist bastion for almost 20 years; has advocated for the struggle for socialism as the solution to humanity’s problems; and has encouraged the organization of an Americas-wide anti-imperialist and pro-socialist movement. But has it created a “21st Century Socialism” that is superior to “20th Century Socialism”? (Both misnamed because the only 21st century socialisms existing today are those that were built in the 20th century).
Moving on to “Post-Election Challenges” that Venezuela confronts today, Harnecker states:
Yet while proclaiming her conviction here, she does not say anything about what she thinks went wrong, and instead switches the subject.
In concluding she calls for increased international solidarity and points out quite accurately:
But how does she answer the question: what is to be done? The title of her article references Vladimir I. Lenin’s famous book on the need and the method to build a revolutionary party to lead a revolutionary movement of workers and peasants to take power in Russia. But unlike Lenin in his book, she is short on answers.
Harnecker, like George Ciccariello-Maher and Dario Azzellini, has long advocated building cooperatives and communes and a national communal system as the road towards building socialism. These are not new ideas in the anti-capitalist movement, and have been taken up long ago in the socialist movement.
Karl Marx addressed this question quite clearly in The International Workingmen's Association, 1866: Instructions for the Delegates of the Provisional General Council
This cannot be accomplished in Venezuela or elsewhere without those active in the struggle to transfer state power to the producers coming together in the type of organization Lenin fought for in What is to Be Done to work out their strategy and coordinate their revolutionary work. This means uniting the more active and politically conscious cooperatives members, trade unionists, campesinos and intellectuals in a common, national organization, one which will actually implement Chávez’s vision of a new socialist state.
Rosa Luxemburg developed Marx’s statement, based on another 35 years of experience with cooperatives, in Reform or Revolution, (1900) where she deals with Eduard Bernstein’s views on reforming capitalism into socialism. She pointed out that production cooperatives under capitalism, unlike consumer cooperatives, must obey and enforce the economic impositions of the competitive capitalist system — or go bust. For Luxemburg, “Within the framework of present [capitalist] society, producers’ co-operatives are limited to the role of simple annexes to consumers’ co-operatives.” Why?
Lenin was in a unique position to elaborate on the role of cooperatives under socialism, given his five year leadership of the Russian producers having actually “transferred the organized forces of society, viz., the state power, from capitalists and landlords to the producers themselves.”
He declared that “Socialist society is one single cooperative”[1]; that building socialism meant “the whole of the Soviet Republic … will become one great cooperative of working people.”[2]
Prior to the revolution, Lenin elaborated on Marx’s above statement at the International Socialist Conference in Copenhagen (1910) against those in the Second International Lenin referred to as catering to “bourgeois reformers.” In his The Question of Co-Operative Societies at the International Socialist Congress in Copenhagen Lenin explained that the view that cooperatives “help the workers to prepare the democratization and socialization of the means of production and distribution” (a view similar to Harnecker’s) was nebulous and “entirely acceptable to the ideologists of the petty proprietor and the theoreticians of bourgeois reformism.”[3]
In one of his last works, On Co-operation, Lenin, as if responding to Harnecker on transitioning to socialism by forming cooperatives, added to the statements of Marx and Luxemburg:
Two years after the 1917 revolution, Lenin, as if to further answer what is to be done for Harnecker, outlined one of the tasks of the Russian Communist Party:
This could easily also be the work of the PSUV today. First however, a 21st Century Socialism, the “Comuna or Nada” (Commune or Nothing) that Chávez referred to before his death, cannot be built, as Marx, Luxemburg and Lenin clearly pointed out, until state power lies in the hands of the workers and peasants, the land is socialized and the factories nationalized. Without this, building the national commune is a pipedream. Not to heed these lessons from history will not advance any struggle for a communal state.
Stansfield Smith is an activist with Chicago ALBA Solidarity
Notes
[1] Speech Delivered to a Meeting of Delegates from the Moscow Central Workers Cooperatives, Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 28, p. 200 https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1918/nov/26.htm
[2] Report On The Work Of The All-Russia Central Executive Committee And The Council Of People’s Commissars Delivered At The First Session Of The All-Russia Central Executive Committee, Seventh Convocation, Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 30, p. 329 https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1920/feb/02.htm
Also: “The goal is the organization of the entire population in producers’ and consumers’ communes that can distribute all essential products most rapidly, systematically, economically and with the least expenditure of labor.” The goal is to have “the cooperatives themselves to merge into one single co-operative that embraces the whole of the Soviet Republic.” The Basic Tasks Of The Dictatorship Of The Proletariat In Russia, Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 29, p. 115 https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1919/mar/x02.htm
“The socialist state can arise only as a network of producers’ and consumers’ communes, which conscientiously keep account of their production and consumption, economize on labor and steadily raise the productivity of labor” The Immediate Tasks of the Soviet Government, Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 27, p. 255 https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1918/mar/x03.htm#sec4
[3] Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 16, pp. 265-66, 275-83
[4] Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 33, pp. 467, 473,467, 468
[5] Lenin, Collected Works, vol. 29, p. 115