(Video) The crisis of hegemony, imperialism, and challenges to world security

Gilbert Achcar
Zofia Malisz
Ilya Matveev
25 November 2022

What comparative-historical parallels can help to understand the dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and its consequences? What should be the anti-imperialist position in such conditions? Does the left have anything to say about the security situation in the world in the medium term?

00:00 Opening of the world security section of the conference Feuerbach 11 «Reconstruction and Justice in Post-War Ukraine».

05:10▪️ Gilbert Achcar, SOAS University of London.

25:43▪️ Zofia Malisz, Razem.

50:23▪️ Ilya Matveev, Posle.media.

01:24:27 Discussion▪️ Moderator: Volodymyr Artiukh, co-editor of Commons, social anthropologist, University of Oxford.

Topics
Russia
Russian imperialism
Imperialism
Ukraine
Special coverage: Understanding Putin's war on Ukraine

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal has sought to carry a range of views from the socialist left to help understand the significance of this event. Particular attention has been paid to the voices of Ukrainian and Russian leftists who are at the forefront of resisting this invasion.

Read more