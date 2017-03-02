Donate to Links
Building a socialist left under Trump
With Flynn Murray, Charlie Post, Jen Roesch and Bhaskar Sunkara
March 2, 2017 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from We Are Many— As Trump enters the White House, millions of people are looking for a way to fight back against what is sure to be an all-out assault on the rights of women, people of color, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and the working class as a whole. Our effectiveness in the struggle ahead requires clear strategy and tactics and a commitment to work together to cohere a strong socialist pole of attraction within the emerging movements against oppression and austerity.
Following the historic national mass mobilizations taking place during the inauguration weekend, the Democratic Socialists of America, the International Socialist Organization and Solidarity invite you to join us for a comradely discussion and debate on the next steps for socialists in the Trump era.
Sponsored by Democratic Socialists of America, International Socialist Organization and Solidarity.
Hosted at Verso Books in Brooklyn on January 27, 2017.
