Neoliberalism, trade unions and the left with Sam Gindin
November 11, 2021 — Links International Journal of Socialist Renewal reposted from Socialist Project — The Scarlet Standard are joined by Sam Gindin, a legendary Canadian labour researcher, author, and organizer, to chat about a wide-range of topics involving the state of labour in North America. They try to dissect the pesky truth of neoliberalism, the limits of unions, and what is next for the left under Biden.
Sam Gindin was research director of the Canadian Auto Workers from 1974–2000. He is co-author (with Leo Panitch) of The Making of Global Capitalism (Verso), and co-author with Leo Panitch and Steve Maher of The Socialist Challenge Today, the expanded and updated American edition (Haymarket).