Abdullah Öcalan: ‘The PKK has reached the end of its life cycle and should be dissolved’

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was born in the 20th century, the most violent century in history. The political and ideological landscape in which the PKK emerged was shaped by two World Wars, real existing socialism, and the Cold War. The denial of the Kurdish reality, especially regarding freedom of expression and restrictions on liberties, created the foundation for its emergence.

The PKK’s theory, program, strategy, and tactics were heavily influenced by the ideological and strategic framework of twentieth century real socialism. However, the collapse of real socialism in the 1990s due to internal and external factors, the gradual acceptance of identity policies, and developments in freedom of thought led to the PKK gradually losing its original meaning and beginning to stagnate. Like many other historical movements, it has now reached the end of its life cycle and therefore needs to be dissolved.

For over a millennium, Turks and Kurds have seen the need to remain in an alliance, with the desire to survive and resist hegemonic powers being the dominant driving force. This alliance was built on mutual voluntarism in order to maintain their existence.

However, for the past 200 years, capitalist modernity has sought to undermine this alliance. The socio-political forces affected by this transformation have contributed to its deterioration, particularly through the unilateral interpretations imposed by the Republic. The fundamental task today is to restore and reorganise this historic relationship in a spirit of fraternity and unity, without neglecting shared beliefs and values.

The need for a democratic society is inevitable. The PKK, which is the longest and most comprehensive insurgency in the history of the Republic, found support due to the closure of democratic political channels.

Yet, the solutions proposed by the PKK in its various forms — whether through nation-states, federal unions, administrative autonomy, or purely cultural solutions — cannot adequately address the deep-rooted historical and social realities of this region as a necessary result of their extreme nationalist drift.

Respect for identities, the right to free expression, and the ability to organise democratically — allowing every segment of society to shape its own socio-economic and political structures — can only be realised through the existence of a democratic society and political space.

The second century of the [Turkish] Republic can only achieve unity and permanence if it is crowned with democracy. There is no viable alternative to democracy as a means of governance and societal organisation. There cannot be another way. Democratic reconciliation is the fundamental principle that must guide this process. Accordingly, the language of peace and democratic co-existence must be cultivated in alignment with this reality.

In light of the current atmosphere shaped by the call made by [Nationalist Movement Party politician] Devlet Bahçeli, the will expressed by the President [Tayyip Recep Erdogan], and the positive approaches of other political parties towards this call, I am making a call for disarmament and assuming its historic responsibility.

Just as every contemporary organisation and party whose existence has not been forcibly ended would voluntarily do, gather your congress and take the decision to integrate into the state and society: all groups must lay down their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself.

I extend my greetings to all those who believe in coexistence and who heed my call.