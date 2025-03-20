Germany’s Die Linke: Another way of doing politics
First published in German at LuXemburg. Translated by Louise Pain and Sam Langer for Gegensatz Translation Collective and republished from Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung.
By the weekend before the German federal election, it had become clear that something big was underway in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district. On Friday afternoon, hundreds of people — members and non-members alike, students and workers, ranging in age from 18 to 80 — assembled in the event hall of the VORWÄRTS housing cooperative in Friedrichsfelde for Die Linke’s final campaign rally with the district’s direct candidate, the newly appointed party chairwoman Ines Schwerdtner. The weekend that followed saw an influx of even more people. Dressed in red safety vests and armed with flyers, petitions, and pens, they set off in small groups into the surrounding neighbourhoods. Diligent as ants, they trekked for kilometres through the streets between the Plattenbauten, climbing tirelessly up and down the staircases of the enormous apartment blocks, knocking on doors in the hope of speaking with members of the local community about their issues and worries and urging them to vote for Die Linke.
“The door-to-door campaigning was a great experience for me”, explains Marcel, who put a great deal of time into the campaign and went on numerous expeditions canvassing for votes. “It was important for me to be able to take some form of concrete action to counter the swing to the right. The mood was surprisingly positive; only a couple of doors were slammed in our faces, and I was only verbally abused on one occasion”, explains the 33-year-old, who is himself a resident of Lichtenberg and works in a counselling centre. Marcel was previously already politically active in the tenants’ movement, but — like many others — only became a party member during the election campaign. In Lichtenberg alone, 500 people have signed on as party members since the beginning of the year. “It was a lot of fun being able to offer people support, like by showing them the heating bill calculator, or giving them information about social consultation services.”
According to Regina Brückner, a member of the campaign’s organizing team, over the three weekends of active campaigning that took place in January and February, as well as the numerous individual actions held in the afternoons, the “red vests” knocked on a total of 68,078 doors in Lichtenberg in the weeks leading up to the elections. She calculates that this amounts to “almost every other door out of 152,100 households”. Based on these figures, which come from the data collected by the campaigners using the Zetkin campaign app, 24,312 doors were answered, 11,891 friendly conversations were conducted, and, in response to the campaigners’ final question, 6,461 people pledged to go out and vote.
“In this way, we were ultimately able to reach approximately 35,000 people, because the conversations we had with people then spread to the respondents’ family members and friends”, Regina Brückner happily explains. And she corroborates Marcel’s observation: “A lot of people said they would vote for us.” But it wasn’t just the mood at people’s front doors that was surprisingly positive. As she recalls, nobody had anticipated that so many people would volunteer to go canvassing: “Back in December, we talked in the organizing team about our target of reaching 30,000 doors. We managed to exceed that target twice over.”
The party’s election results from 23 February are no less impressive: Die Linke achieved 23.5 percent of all second votes in Lichtenberg — 5.2 percent more than in 2021, making it the strongest party, narrowly ahead of the AfD, which came in at second place with 22.4 percent. The first vote results deserve particular attention, however. With a total of 34 percent, Ines Schwerdtner came in at ten percentage points above both her tally of second votes and the number of first votes received by her predecessor, Gesine Lötzsch, in the last parliamentary election. Meanwhile, the local candidate for the AfD, Beatrix von Storch, secured only 21.9 percent — less than the number of second votes for her party.
Evidently, the efforts of Die Linke’s campaign team in the final days leading up to the election paid off: By focussing voters’ attention on the stand-off between Schwerdtner and Storch, campaigners were able to convince a considerable number of SPD, BSW, and Greens voters to cast their first vote for Die Linke’s party leader, in order to prevent the rise of the right-wing extremist candidate von Storch. But the strategy also clearly paid off at the national level: with 8.8 percent of the second vote nationwide and an impressive six direct mandates to the Bundestag, the party returned an electoral triumph the likes of which it had not seen for many years.
Slow and steady wins the race
Die Linke’s resounding electoral success at the national level was due to the synergy between a number of different factors. Besides the party’s primary focus on social issues, these included a strong and successful social media campaign and collaborations with online influencers. The impassioned speech delivered on 29 January by party front-runner Heidi Reichinnek in reaction to the CDU/CSU’s decision to join forces with the AfD in order to push through a motion in the Bundestag to tighten Germany’s migration policy amassed some 25 million views online. At the same time, the party’s ability to successfully mobilize voters and its own rank and file can also be attributed in large part to its door-to-door campaigning, which had been a long time in the planning. Especially in the campaign to secure the direct mandates and the first votes for the constituency candidates, vote-canvassing appears to have been central.
Although the dynamism of the election campaign may have come as a surprise to many, nothing was left to chance, as Martin Neise from the party headquarters in Karl-Liebknecht-Haus points out. “As soon as the snap elections were announced in November, we started preparing a large-scale door-to-door campaign in a selection of constituencies”, explains Neise, who was responsible for organizing the Lichtenberg branch of the project. “Our first step was to assemble a local team of dedicated and enthusiastic individuals with varying degrees and different kinds of campaign experience.” The party headquarters provided additional support in the way of both personnel and funds. The dates were scheduled for three weekends of active campaigning. Regular induction events for new campaign recruits were held in the events hall of the VORWÄRTS housing cooperative. A centrally managed internal communications structure, complete with a Telegram channel and email list, was established in order to regularly inform and mobilize the ever-growing group of volunteers about any and all actions, events, and milestones during the course of the campaign period. By the time the campaign had drawn to a close, more than 1,000 people had signed up to Die Linke’s Telegram channel for the Lichtenberg constituency.
“Door-knocking was really at the heart of our election campaign; everything else centred around it”, explains Neise. “We began our door-to-door campaign by first targeting the apartment blocks where we had garnered considerable support in previous elections. So I guess you could say we started from within our own bastions.” It was not until later in the campaign that other neighbourhoods became targets for canvassing efforts — in particular when it came to campaigning for first votes. The first such areas to be included were those in which Die Linke had recently lost support in the wake of the BSW’s split from the party, or where the SPD had gained traction, and then the leafy middle-class areas with single-family dwellings. For Neise, it was also vital that all of the party’s other activities — like the Rote Tafeln (Red Tables), with complementary sausages and tea, the social consultation hours, and various public events — were planned in such a way that they could be promoted to members of the public in the context of the door-to-door interactions. “This meant that we were able to offer people a follow-up service at their own doorstep and show them that, when it came to the specific problems they were facing, we were open and responsive as a party, and could be of concrete assistance to them.”
The door-to-door conversations had a two-way effect. For one thing, these interactions provided campaigners with an opportunity to make a tangible, practical contribution, to participate, and to learn something from their conversations with members of the public; while at the same time, many of the people with whom they spoke felt that their hopes and concerns were being heard and taken seriously. These dialogues motivated outsiders to get involved and put their trust in the party, while simultaneously providing a sense of affirmation and motivation to those already active in the campaign. Martin Neise also highlights the impact had by the vast number of red-vested individuals: “Our campaigners could be seen all over the place. We were a talking point in many neighbourhoods.”
All the years of knowledge and experience accumulated at the party headquarters and in local canvassing efforts in previous years were brought to bear on the incredibly brief Bundestag election campaign. Martin Neise recalls how, ten years ago, the Karl-Liebknecht-Haus conducted its very first meetings with activists from the USA and the UK, where canvassing has a long-standing tradition. Party members studied guidelines and read documents outlining the basic rules for canvassing, and the first smaller-scale canvassing initiatives were then launched in 2018, before being stepped up during the 2021 parliamentary election campaign.
Among the party’s successes were the mayoral elections in Rostock and Boizenburg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in autumn 2022. One breakthrough occurred in the Saxony state elections last October with the successful door-to-door campaign waged by Nam Duy Nguyen, who defied the odds and was able to secure the direct mandate in Leipzig. However, the new door-to-door approach was not rolled out on a large scale until the federal election. By the time election day arrived, campaigners had knocked on some 638,123 doors across Germany, including in all six constituencies in which Die Linke went on to secure a direct mandate. The campaign was preceded by a large-scale survey conducted in 2024 in which respondents were asked to identify their key concerns. These responses were then adopted as the core demands of the election campaign: the battle to combat excessively high rents and the ever-increasing cost of living.
Lichtenberg bleibt rot
The campaigns of door-to-door-canvassing followed different dynamics according to the district and were determined by the prevailing conditions and issues in each local community, as well as the party’s own structures in a given constituency. Each of the campaigns would have to be separately analysed to be able to draw comparisons. The Berlin precinct of Lichtenberg presented a unique case. Thanks to its demographic structure, the district, which also houses the socialist cemetery where the memorial to Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht is located, has been a stronghold for the Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS) and subsequently for Die Linke since the end of the GDR. In the 1990s, the constituency was won for the PDS by Christa Luft, the highly regarded economist. Since 2002, Gesine Lötzsch has been directly elected in six consecutive elections, recording her most resounding electoral success in 2009 when she secured 47.5 percent of first votes. Although former party president Gesine Lötzsch has remained a popular figure in the constituency and continues to be highly respected throughout all ranks of the party, support for Die Linke has declined in recent years — a sustained, nationwide trend that the popularity of one individual party figure was evidently unable to reverse. In 2021 — the year in which the party was almost ousted from the Bundestag — Lötzsch only secured 25 percent of the first vote in her constituency.
This meant that it was far from certain that the 36-year-old Schwerdtner, as a relatively new politician and otherwise virtually unknown in the district, would be able to win the direct mandate for the constituency. However, door-to-door canvassing transformed her into a household name in a matter of weeks. The party’s sudden boost in media visibility and its social media campaign also provided it with added traction. But it was also the decision to prioritize social issues that was so effective. “Our focus on social themes really struck a chord with the residents of Lichtenberg”, Martin Neise concludes. “The public pledges made by Ines Schwerdtner, Jan van Aken, and other candidates to limit their salaries to the equivalent of an average wage and to donate the remaining amount to social projects and legal aid services also generated a high level of credibility for the party. That was incredibly well received.”
Another key factor was the escalation of the head-to-head between Schwerdtner and the AfD’s extreme right candidate, Beatrix von Storch — which Die Linke was able to win in Lichtenberg due to the constituency’s special history as an old East German district. “It was a battle of good versus evil: the working-class kid from the East facing off against the wealthy aristocrat from the West, whose grandfather was finance minister to Adolf Hitler.” Canvassing also served as an essential tool for communicating this narrative to voters.
It would appear that, thanks to a fruitful combination of effective organizing, carefully considered strategy, and a healthy dose of good luck, Die Linke has now been given a second chance. Will they be able to make something of it? In their article on “How Die Linke Turned the Tide”, party leaders Ines Schwerdtner and Jan van Aken outline a raft of ideas and strategies that they hope will stabilize the party in the long-term and make sure that districts like Lichtenberg stay red. At the federal level, the party will need to position itself as a force of social opposition to the Merz-led CDU/CSU/SPD federal government, one that is tirelessly committed to the class struggle.
By focusing on the core left-wing issues of social justice, the party will be able to raise its profile. A “direct and mobilizing language” should be adopted so that people can once again grasp what the party actually stands for. Guided by a principle of “revolutionary friendliness”, Die Linke should also be a party that is characterized by a sense of joy and solidarity. At the same time, the party’s many new recruits will also need to be properly integrated at the local level and retained as members in the long term. Organizing practical, tangible forms of assistance via Rote Tafeln, as well as legal aid and social counselling services, could be helpful here. The incoming Merz government’s announced intentions to roll back previous social gains and attack democratic rights will be a litmus test for Die Linke. Will the party be able to contribute to the resistance and develop a social alternative that can hold back a shift further to the right? One thing is certain: “A left-wing force is always strong when it makes a difference in people’s lives”, as the party leaders write.
Boris Kanzleiter usually directs the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation’s Athens Office. While on holiday, he was fortunate enough to take part in Die Linke’s election campaign in Lichtenberg.