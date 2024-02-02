Haqooq-e-Khalq Party PP-159 election campaign: ‘We stand up to the injustice and inequality of dynastic politics and business as usual’

We began in 2017 as the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement. And now we are the Haqooq-e-Khalq Party (HKP). During the Covid-19 crisis when the toiling masses of our fellow citizens were experiencing ever-intensifying levels of abandonment, we rose to the challenge, organizing food drives, health camps, and vaccine awareness campaigns. We stood arm in arm with doctors, medical students, vaccinators and hospital workers being denied basic equipment and resources they needed to work. In our constituency, Chungi Amar Sidhu, schools reported a 15% drop in enrollment, as the pandemic and economic crisis hit the working families hard. We took action. For many among us are teachers, educators, professors and students. We organized country-wide book drives, mobilized international donations, arranged for scholarships, assembled summer camps, and ran a free evening school for children in need. When access to gas was cut off, especially in the poorer neighborhoods of our cities, we agitated, we started a petition, we raised our voices. When workers were mercilessly laid-off without compensation, we took to the streets. Our people were getting sick, and we arranged for medical camps, free clinics. We traced many of the ailments to water-contamination through tests that our party members organized. Our water-testing program found sewerage contamination of drinking water in 40% of the collected samples in the poorer sectors of Lahore. We have prepared a 500 meticulously collected sample and tests-backed legal case on behalf of residents.