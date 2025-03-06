Recognising fascism in India: If not now, then when?

First published at CPIML Liberation.

Ahead of the forthcoming 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), an internal note issued by the party politburo, and widely reported in the media, has attracted more public attention than the draft resolution released earlier. The draft, in a couple of places, had used the expression “neo-fascist characteristics” to describe the current political situation and the Narendra Modi government. The note now clarifies that the expression “neo-fascist characteristics” means only features or trends and by no means describes the Modi government as a fascist or neo-fascist regime. This is where, the note points out, the CPI(M) differs from the Communist Party of India or Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in their analysis of the current state of affairs in India.

Perhaps the expression “neo-fascism” had confused the CPI(M) ranks that the main difference between the CPI(M) and CPI(ML) in the current context revolved only around the epithet “neo”, so the note had to take the trouble of “clarifying” that, as of now, fascism in India is only a tendency, the characteristics on display are only emerging and not entrenched or decisive enough to define the nature of the regime. The note wants to make sure that the party cadres do not read much into the word neo-fascist which appears for the first time in a CPI(M) document. In other words, while the situation is such that the “f” word cannot be avoided anymore, the note seeks to warn the party against “overestimating” the fascist danger.

The note describes fascism in Italy and Germany as “classical fascism” and points out how the emerging trend of neo-fascism differs from the classical variety. Part of these differences are contextual — fascism arose in Italy and Germany in the wake of World War I in a situation of heightened inter-imperialist rivalry leading to world wars and an acute crisis of capitalism known as the Great Depression. The note however does not stop there and identifies one more difference which is more intrinsic — while classical fascism negated bourgeois democracy, the “neo” variety is apparently compatible and even comfortable with bourgeois democracy, especially the electoral system. In other words, while classical fascism had no internal checks and unleashed a furious storm of destruction that ravaged every bit of democracy, there is something self-limiting or self-regulating in the neo-fascist variety.

This distinction that is being sought to be made between classical fascism and its “neo” avatar certainly merits closer attention, as does the CPI(M) claim that what India is witnessing and experiencing now are just some “neo-fascistic tendencies” at work which, if unchecked, may in future grow into neo-fascism. Talking about the historical context of the rise of fascism in the 1920s, there was something more than fierce inter-imperialist conflict and acute economic crisis — the fear of revolution. In 1848 itself the Communist Manifesto had begun with the iconic sentence: “A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of communism.” The spectre became far more real in the wake of the victorious socialist revolution in Russia in November 1917. While revolutionary possibilities elsewhere in Europe did not fructify, by the time of the fifth anniversary of the Russian revolution, fascism had acquired power in Italy.

At the very inception of fascism in Europe, it became clear that while fascism was an international phenomenon, it was bound to display national peculiarities shaped by respective historical realities and social conditions of respective countries. By the time fascism manifested itself in Germany it had already acquired a new brand name: Nazism or national socialism. Certainly nobody in India is today talking of an exact replica of the models of European fascism we saw in the first half of the twentieth century. A Marxist analysis of India today has to take into account Indian particularities as well as the unmistakable fundamental features that have been common to all instances of fascism in history. It will surely make sense to consider the CPI(M)’s note of clarification from this perspective.

The CPI(M) is in agreement with the wider progressive opinion in India and internationally, which considers the RSS fascist. It is significant that right since its inception the RSS had drawn quite heavily on what the note calls the classical models of fascism in Italy and Germany, borrowing considerable inputs from them in terms of ideological foundation, organisational structure as well as operational pattern, with Muslims in India being identified as the ultimate internal enemy as Jews were in Germany. It is another thing that colonial India was not post-war Italy or Germany. While fascists came to power within a few years of their rise in Italy and Germany, in India they remained a marginal force during the period of the freedom movement or in the initial decades of India’s journey as a constitutional republic.

There is perhaps no other example of a fascist trend in the world sustaining itself for so long, adapting itself to the changing socio-political dynamics to accumulate strength and insidiously penetrating the institutional network of the republic to attain the kind of control and domination that the RSS enjoys today. What use will a fascist force make of its growing grip on political power: will it proceed towards unleashing and enforcing the whole gamut of its fascist agenda or comply eternally with bourgeois democracy and play by its so-called rules of the game? The track record of the RSS through all its ups and downs, tactical retreats and strategic advances, over the one hundred years of its existence and especially over the last four decades of its dramatic rise and consolidation must leave no one in the slightest of doubt.

The escalation of the Ram Janambhoomi campaign through Advani’s rath yatra and the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992 gave us the first unmistakable glimpse of the Sangh brigade’s brazen fascist design. It was not just aggressive communalism or fundamentalist frenzy at work, but a clear attempt to redefine the identity of India on the basis of Hindu supremacy and ignite the imagination of a Hindu Rashtra. CPI(ML) identified this moment as a communal fascist threat to India’s composite culture and constitutional republic. Comrades Vinod Mishra and Sitaram Yechury both wrote extensively about the RSS design and alerted the left and progressive ranks about the ideological-political implications of this turning point. Progressive academics Tapan Basu, Sumit Sarkar, Pradip Datta, Tanika Sarkar and Sambuddha Sen produced their brilliant booklet exposing the fascist design of the RSS called Khaki Shorts and Saffron Flags.

The BJP’s isolation in the wake of the Babri Masjid demolition was however quite short-lived and within five years the party managed to gather an all-India coalition. By the turn of the century India was already under NDA rule, the first non-Congress dispensation to survive a full term. The lynching of Graham Stuart Staines and his sons Philip and Timothy by Bajrang Dal leader Dara Singh and his group in January 1999 and the anti-Muslim pogrom perpetrated in Gujarat three years later sent out loud signals of the Sangh brigade’s unfolding agenda. While the Gujarat carnage overseen by the Modi government was widely denounced in India and abroad and played a major role in ensuring the defeat of the NDA in 2004, the refusal of the Sangh-BJP establishment to take any action against Modi made it clear that the Sangh brigade was ready to take the next leap towards its Hindu Rashtra goal.

Even though the UPA government ran two full terms, the BJP consolidated itself in Gujarat and corporate India too began to rally increasingly around the Modi brand in the biennial investment summits called Vibrant Gujarat. The clamour to bring Modi to Delhi grew louder with the decisive backing of corporate India, the Tata group too joining the Adani-Ambani chorus, and by 2014 we had the advent of the Modi era. It is important not to forget this trajectory of corporate-communal convergence. The systematic and rapidly escalating execution of the long cherished Sanghi agenda of subjecting secular democratic India to a Hindu supremacist fascist order will tell us that there is a lot more to this blueprint of fascist disaster than just a crisis of neoliberalism, however acute.

Some eighty years ago, Ambedkar had warned us “if Hindu Raj becomes a fact, it will, no doubt, be the greatest calamity for this country” and he could not have been more prophetic. From amending laws and changing the very framework of law and justice to legislating new measures in complete violation of the basic spirit of the Constitution and subverting the entire institutional framework and environment that governs our republic, this government is doing everything to destroy democracy and erode the rights and liberties of citizens. Add to this the impunity granted to state-sponsored hate and violence targeting the Muslim community, various weaker sections of society and voices of dissent, and we get an idea of the unprecedented daily onslaught on the constitutional foundation of our democratic republic. Explicit calls for a new constitution are also being voiced from different quarters and the Union Home Minister himself made derogatory remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar in the course of the parliamentary discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Elections are of course still happening in India, but can that be a substantive safeguard for India’s beleaguered democracy when the Election Commission is under the complete control of the government and when the entire election process right from the preparation of electoral rolls to the counting of votes is becoming increasingly opaque and arbitrary? Let us remember that Adolf Hitler too came to power through the electoral route and gradually delegitimised the entire opposition to secure 99% vote and enforce a permanent dictatorship. In India, Amit Shah keeps talking about ruling uninterruptedly for fifty years. And we have already seen any number of instances of the BJP’s desperate and sinister bid to win every election and cling to power. Elections in India are being rendered increasingly farcical, meant to serve as a spectacle for global optics and claiming internal legitimacy.

It is true that the BJP has found several allies and enablers in its political journey thus far. Apart from the support of its formal allies, it often also receives wider support around the neoliberal agenda as also on the basis of the soft Hindutva continuum. On issues like persecution of dissenting voices, demonisation of Islam, virulent campaign of hate and violence against Muslims and other minorities and marginalised groups, and erosion of civil liberties, democratic rights and democratic spaces, there is still little sensitivity and vocal opposition in India’s public discourse. No wonder Ambedkar had termed the Constitution just a top dressing of democracy on an undemocratic soil. This makes it all the more imperative for Communists to take the lead in building resistance to fascism and act as the most consistent and committed champions of democracy in the face of the growing fascist offensive.

The CPI(M) resolution recognises certain neo-fascist characteristics and the note says that if unchecked the characteristics may grow into full-scale “neo-fascism”. The note even introduces further qualifications by using the expression “ingredients of proto neo-fascism” — implying perhaps that we still have time till these “proto ingredients”, three times removed from “classical fascism”, mature into a complete case study of fascism in the twenty-first century. If the direction is set and the question is only one of assessing the degree or intensity of the fascist danger, can Communists have the luxury of ignoring what has already happened and is happening every day right in front of our eyes, taking comfort from the degree of democracy that still survives in India in comparison with Benito Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Germany? If fascism in India has had a slow and protracted rise, it is largely because of India’s vast scale and innate diversity, and the Modi regime is not losing a moment to bulldoze this diversity with its “one nation” formula of uniformity.

The note says the Indian state is not a fascist state. Well, nobody has said that the state in India has turned into a full-blown fascist institution, but can we ever overlook the fact that institutional resistance from within the larger state apparatus is very weak and a real attempt is underway to decimate the residual components or potential of democracy in India? This is why Ambedkar and the Constitution, and now increasingly the legacy of the freedom movement that informed the constitutional vision and found its eloquent articulation in the inspiring Preamble to the Constitution, have become such a great source of irritation to the Sangh-BJP establishment. The people on the ground who find themselves at the receiving end of this fascist aggression are rallying around the Constitution to defend themselves. From the Shaheen Bagh protests against the divisive and discriminatory new citizenship law to the Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujan concern about social dignity and the intensifying peasant-worker struggles against corporate loot, we can see how the people are rediscovering the Constitution as a weapon of democracy.

After eleven years of unchecked consolidation of fascist forces at the helm of power, should Indian communists still wait longer to call the growing disaster by its historically known name? Paraphrasing the famous Bob Dylan song we may say “how much more damage must we all suffer before we call them fascists”. Any downplaying of the fascist danger at this juncture, any ambiguity in distinguishing the fascist danger from the general categories of neoliberalism and authoritarianism, can only erode the electoral strength and moral authority of the Communists. On the other hand, if Communists can take up the challenge of resisting fascism by championing the radical legacy of the freedom movement and the radical contribution of Ambedkar in advancing the battle for social equality and laying the constitutional foundation of democracy, and take bold initiatives to unite the working people and the intelligentsia on all their core concerns and uphold the banner of anti-imperialist nationalism when the Modi government is visibly capitulating to the Donald Trump Administration, the Communist movement can turn the tables and push the fascists back.

One can understand the political and electoral complexities of Kerala and West Bengal, historically the strongest bastions of the CPI(M), and can only hope that the CPI(M)’s dilemma in identifying and naming the advent of fascism is not informed by the immediate electoral circumstances faced by the party in these two states. The repeated failure of the CPI(M) in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala in spite of being in power in the state is surely as much a matter of concern as is its continuing decline in West Bengal. What is more disturbing is the continuing migration of sections of CPI(M) voters and perhaps also of some erstwhile organisers and leaders to the BJP fold.

The party should of course prioritise its independent growth and role, but must that be pitted against the equally important task of forging a broad anti-fascist unity? Of the four seats currently held by the party in Lok Sabha, three have come from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, as part of the INDIA coalition. And can any Communist party really increase its strength and role by obfuscating the central political question of the day? We still hope that no section of the Communist movement will falter at this crucial juncture of modern India and together we will be able to strengthen the Communist stream of anti-fascist resistance to save India from the growing calamity of fascism before the latter unleashes its fullest fury.