No to war, no to distortion: A critique of ‘limitless unity’ within the anti-Iran war movement

With the shadow of war and devastation continuing to loom over Iranian society, opposing any US or Israeli military intervention is an urgent humanitarian responsibility. There is no justification for bombings, killing civilians or destroying a nation’s infrastructure — this position is a non-negotiable principle.

However, a dangerous distortion is occurring: an attempt to blur political boundaries between the anti-war movement and Islamic Republic supporters in the name of “broad unity”.

Ignoring the reality of symbols

Some have argued that the Islamic Republic’s flag is a neutral symbol and that we should avoid a “flag war” by allowing regime supporters to carry them at anti-war protests. This view turns a blind eye to reality.

For millions of Iranians, this flag is not just a piece of cloth; it is a symbol of a specific socio-political ideology and a reminder of decades of repression, executions, discrimination and structural violence.

One cannot expect victims to stand alongside this symbol and treat it as if it were devoid of meaning. This is not an “emotional” issue — it is about the political and social significance of symbols.

Weakening an independent stance

Without clear political demarcation, the presence of Islamic Republic flags at anti-war protests carries a significant risk: it weakens the independent stance of “No to war, No to dictatorship.”

This intentional ambiguity creates a false impression that Iranians abroad are defending the regime. Such an approach is not just an analytical error but a political retreat.

On the other hand, the solution is not passivity or fragmenting the anti-war movement. A divided movement only serves the interests of pro-war forces.

The third path: Participation with identity

The way forward lies in a “Third Path” based on:

Active participation in the anti-war movement;

Maintaining a distinct political identity;

Echoing a clear and uncompromising message: “No to War, No to the Islamic Republic.”

This approach does not imply unnecessary confrontation or excluding others. Rather, it emphasises maintaining political clarity and refusing to fall into the trap of “false unity”.

Conclusion

A movement’s strength depends not only on its numbers but its ideological clarity and political integrity. A unity built upon erasing truths and denying suffering will be neither sustainable nor liberating.

Today, defending human lives, safeguarding the truth and refusing to ignore the nature of reactionary forces should be three inseparable pillars. Pursuing any one of these without the others will inevitably lead us astray.

Mitra Mahmoudi is an Iranian socialist, political activist and feminist. She is the director of Radio Avaye Zan (Voice of Women) in Sydney, Australia.